Ghana’s US$25 Billion Mine Runs at a Fraction of Its Potential

One of Ghana’s oldest and most endowed gold mines is operating at barely a tenth of its historical output, despite sitting on an estimated 5.1 million ounces of gold valued at roughly $25 billion at current market prices, according to Bright Simons, Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa (Institute for Means, Ideas and Innovation in Africa).

Simons made the assessment at a recent webinar themed “Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine: Chaos Where There Should Be Gold,” where he laid out a detailed analysis of the mine’s extraordinary natural endowment and its equally extraordinary decline.

The $25 billion figure, he noted, is more than eight times the size of Ghana’s $3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Bogoso-Prestea is an incredibly important mine,” Simons said. “We still have 5.1 million ounces of gold remaining in that concession or that enclave. Remember that at current prices, that makes this a $25 billion asset.”

The mine sits on the southern end of the Ashanti greenstone belt, a 250-kilometre geological corridor that also hosts Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Wassa, and is widely regarded as one of the most prolific gold-bearing structures on the planet. The belt, a 250-kilometre geological corridor of Paleoproterozoic rock, is by any measure one of the planet’s most fertile gold-bearing structures.

What makes Bogoso-Prestea particularly striking is the quality of its ore. The global average gold grade hovers around three grammes per tonne. Bogoso has historically delivered about 12.4 grammes per tonne, roughly four times richer than that average. At its peak, the grade reached 20 grammes per tonne. Certain pockets within the concession still yield as much as 127 grammes per tonne.

Despite that endowment, output has collapsed. Production today stands at barely over 10 percent of what the mine delivered at its historical peak in the 1960s. Simons attributed this decline not to the geology, but to a pattern of poor investment decisions, inconsistent management, and policy failures, particularly in the aftermath of the mine’s nationalisation in the early 1980s.

The companies that have operated Bogoso-Prestea have tended to be startups, turnaround specialists, or politically connected entrepreneurs rather than established mining operators, producing what Simons describes as selection bias in an environment too risky for the cautious and too tempting for the reckless.

Simons was careful to frame his analysis as something other than an argument against resource indigenisation. State control, he said, was not the problem in itself. The deeper failure was the inability to pair ownership with adequate capital, technical competence, and long-term planning. Successive operators, local and foreign alike, have cycled through the asset without building the sustained capacity needed to realise its value.

Gold prices surged 42 percent in 2025 alone, driven by central bank accumulation, geopolitical turbulence, and dollar weakness, meaning the mine’s underperformance is unfolding against the most favourable macroeconomic backdrop for gold mining in half a century.

For Simons, the central message is straightforward: Ghana has the potential to manage such assets successfully, but only if it prioritises quality management, disciplined investment, and strategic oversight over short-term political considerations.