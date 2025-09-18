Ghana’s US$2 Billion Auto Dream Crumbles as Mahama Threatens Industry Reversal

Assembly plants operate at 7% capacity while new president promises to restore used car imports

Ghana’s ambitious automotive industrialization project faces existential crisis as assembly plants from Volkswagen, Nissan, and Toyota operate at a dismal 7% of capacity, while President John Mahama, who took office in January 2025, has repeatedly promised to reverse the used car import restrictions that underpin the entire $2 billion automotive development strategy.

The devastating underperformance of Ghana’s automotive sector emerges from exclusive production data showing Volkswagen assembled just 352 vehicles in 2024 against an annual capacity of 5,000 units, while Nissan operates at less than 10% capacity after cutting 2025 production targets by 27% following assembly of only 815 units last year.

The Ghana automobile market, valued at $1.96 billion in 2025 and projected to grow at just 1.55% CAGR to reach $2.12 billion by 2030, reflects the stark reality that consumer demand has failed to materialize despite massive government incentives and infrastructure investments designed to attract global automakers.

The crisis stems from fundamental market miscalculations that prioritized political objectives over economic fundamentals. Professor Godfred Bokpin of University of Ghana Business School argues that “the new car market was based on government backstopping and leading, rather than market dynamics, and that was problematic from the start.”

President Mahama’s campaign promises to “reverse the ban on import of used vehicles” and “generate more employment for skilled youth and traders” in the used car sector directly threatens the foundational policy framework that attracted automotive investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The automotive assembly industry’s struggles reflect deeper structural challenges in Ghana’s economy. Mahama’s first 100 days feature “scrapping measures” aimed at eliminating controversial tax handles introduced by the previous Akufo-Addo administration, potentially including automotive incentives that sustain current assembly operations.

Ghana imports over 100,000 vehicles annually, with more than 90% being used cars, while local assembly managed only 6,000 new vehicles in 2023 according to Ghana Automotive Development Centre data. The pricing disparity remains insurmountable for most consumers, as locally assembled vehicles carry premium prices that average Ghanaians cannot afford.

Financial constraints exacerbate the demand problem. While South Africa achieves 90% financing for new car purchases, Ghanaian lenders finance less than 10% of transactions due to interest rates ranging between 25-35%. This translates to South Africa’s 132 passenger cars per 1,000 people compared to Ghana’s 22 per 1,000, highlighting the fundamental market differences.

Dr. David King Boison, a supply chain expert, warns that operating below breakeven levels may force assemblers to “rationalize model lines to a few units, limiting consumer choice” and potentially leading to job losses across the manufacturing sector.

The policy reversal threat comes at a critical juncture for automakers who invested heavily based on government commitments. Volkswagen’s 2020 plant unveiling, attended by then-President Akufo-Addo, symbolized Ghana’s ambitions to become West Africa’s automotive hub, competing with Nigeria and Ivory Coast for regional assembly dominance.

However, despite six local assembly companies possessing combined capacity of 140,000 units annually, actual production remains far below economically viable levels. The capacity utilization crisis reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s industrialization strategy, where policy incentives failed to address fundamental market realities.

The automotive sector’s struggles illustrate the complexity of industrial policy implementation in developing economies. While the Ghana Automotive Development Policy offered attractive fiscal incentives, it underestimated consumer purchasing power constraints and the entrenched used car market ecosystem that employs thousands of importers, dealers, and mechanics.

Toyota’s experience exemplifies the challenges facing global automakers in Ghana. Despite being among the most preferred brands in sub-Saharan Africa, the company assembled only 999 units in 2024 against a modest 1,500-unit annual capacity, with consumers consistently choosing used Toyota models over new locally assembled vehicles.

The impending policy reversal under Mahama’s administration threatens to transform Ghana’s automotive ambitions into a cautionary tale of misaligned industrial policy. Mahama’s specific promises to review the law prohibiting importation of vehicles over 10 years old and provide import-duty rebates for companies suggest comprehensive dismantling of the current framework.

For international automakers, the Ghana experience highlights risks of entering markets based primarily on government incentives rather than demonstrated consumer demand. With operations struggling across all major brands, the automotive assembly experiment may join numerous failed African industrialization projects unless fundamental market dynamics shift dramatically.

The sector’s future hinges on whether the Mahama administration will prioritize protecting existing automotive investments or fulfilling campaign promises to restore used car imports. Early indications suggest the latter, potentially marking the end of Ghana’s brief experiment as West Africa’s automotive assembly hub.