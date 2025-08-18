Ghana’s Upper East Battles 7,560 Unregistered Births

Ghana’s Births and Deaths Registry faces a critical gap in the Upper East Region, where 7,560 infants born between January and June 2025 remain undocumented.

Registrar Samuel Adom Botchway revealed the alarming statistic during a regional assessment tour, noting that hospitals alone recorded 20,412 births—yet only 12,852 were officially registered. “This directly contradicts the President’s vision for universal birth certificates by 2028,” he stated.

Botchway personally registered a newborn to demonstrate the process, urging parents to access free registration for children under 12. “The initial certificate is the legal document,” he clarified, dismissing misconceptions about later-issued green copies. Death registration proved equally concerning, with just 15% of mortalities recorded nationwide. “Burying someone without a permit is illegal, yet rural areas often bypass this,” Botchway added, citing collaboration with local governments to tighten enforcement.

When Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga raised age manipulation fears, Botchway assured digital records prevent date changes without overwhelming proof. “Minor name additions are possible, but altering birthdates requires evidence like school certificates,” he explained.

Logistical hurdles plague frontline efforts. Regional Registrar John Yalmon Badengbanoya cited transport shortages as crippling district-level operations. “We’ll bridge the gap by September,” he pledged, while appealing for urgent government support. Minister Atanga acknowledged under-resourcing hampers the registry’s vital work.

Can this northern region overcome systemic gaps before year-end? With 36.9% registration against targets, Botchway’s team races against time.