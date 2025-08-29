Ghana’s Unemployment Falls to 13.1% as Youth Joblessness Persists

Ghana’s unemployment rate dropped to 13.1 percent by late 2024 as the economy added over 400,000 jobs, though young people continue facing severe employment challenges despite overall labor market improvements.

New statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service show unemployment declined from a 14.9 percent peak in early 2023, with urban areas driving most job creation over the past three years. The labor force now includes 14 million working-age adults, with employment rates exceeding 85 percent quarterly.

However, youth unemployment remains stubbornly high at 32 percent for those aged 15-24 and 22.5 percent for the broader 15-35 age group. Seven out of ten unemployed Ghanaians are young people struggling to transition from education to meaningful work opportunities.

The statistics reveal particularly acute challenges for people in their early twenties, with unemployment reaching 36.7 percent among 20-24 year-olds. Nearly 26 percent of young adults are neither employed nor pursuing education or training programs.

Long-term unemployment affects more than 355,000 people who have remained jobless for over a year, with urban centers accounting for 86 percent of those unemployed for three consecutive years. The persistence of extended joblessness raises concerns about skills deterioration and social stability.

Women’s employment has grown faster than men’s over recent years, though females still experience higher unemployment rates. The gender unemployment gap narrowed from 7.4 percentage points in early 2023 to 3.9 points by late 2024, primarily due to declining female joblessness.

Regional disparities show Greater Accra and Ashanti maintaining unemployment rates above national averages despite generating most employment opportunities. Rural regions like the Northern area saw joblessness increase from 9.5 percent to 11.8 percent throughout 2024, bucking the national downward trend.

Labor market informality remains widespread, with over half of employed women working as solo entrepreneurs without employees. Men are more likely to secure formal wage employment, highlighting persistent structural inequalities in job access and quality.

Government statisticians stress that while job creation trends encourage optimism, addressing youth unemployment and regional disparities remains critical for inclusive economic growth. They recommend expanding apprenticeship programs and strengthening vocational training aligned with actual labor demand.

The statistics underscore Ghana’s demographic dividend potential if youth employment challenges can be resolved through targeted policy interventions and private sector partnerships.