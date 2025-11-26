Ghana’s Unemployment Drops But Youth Joblessness Remains Critical Challenge

Ghana’s overall unemployment rate has declined to 13.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 13.3 percent in the previous quarter, but youth joblessness remains alarmingly high at 32 percent for those aged 15 to 24, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The figures, released on August 28, 2025, in the July edition of the Quarterly Labour Statistics Report, show that 409,000 new jobs were created in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. However, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu cautioned that the gains remain fragile despite the modest improvement.

Dr. Iddrisu explained that Ghana’s working population, defined as persons aged 15 years and above, now stands at 14.2 million. He emphasized that employment is growing but too many jobs remain informal and insecure, highlighting persistent structural weaknesses in the labor market.

The data, collected from over 9,000 households across the country, reveals that youth unemployment remains a major concern despite overall improvements. For the broader 15 to 35 age group, unemployment stands at 22.5 percent, while youth account for seven out of every ten unemployed persons in Ghana.

The report highlighted regional disparities in unemployment rates. Urban areas recorded an average unemployment rate of 15.9 percent in 2024, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the rural average of 10.4 percent. However, between the second and fourth quarters of 2024, the urban unemployment rate declined by 2.3 percentage points while it increased by 1.7 percentage points in rural areas.

Female unemployment consistently remained higher than male unemployment throughout 2024, with the gender gap widening compared to 2022. The difference in unemployment rates between urban and rural areas also widened successively during the year, with urban unemployment nearly twice that of rural areas in some quarters.

The services sector accounted for the largest share of jobs at 5.5 million, followed by agriculture with 4.8 million and industry with 2.1 million in 2024. This distribution reflects Ghana’s economic structure, where services dominate employment despite agriculture’s importance to rural livelihoods.

Dr. Iddrisu recommended scaling up apprenticeship and placement programs, aligning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reforms with labor market needs, and expanding access to affordable credit for small businesses. He called on the private sector to provide structured internships and entry level opportunities while urging development partners to invest in rural job creation and scalable youth employment initiatives.

The Government Statistician emphasized that addressing youth and long term unemployment, bridging regional disparities, and formalizing informal work must remain urgent national priorities. He stated that retraining and reskilling programs are essential to combat skills mismatch and boost employability among young people.

The unemployment challenge has prompted President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to launch multiple interventions aimed at creating sustainable job opportunities. The government established a standalone Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in January 2025, signaling heightened priority for youth employment issues.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo described youth unemployment as a national security risk that must be tackled aggressively. He revealed that nearly 68 percent of employed youth are engaged in vulnerable jobs characterized by low pay and instability with no long term security.

The government launched the Adwumawura Programme in April 2025 as its flagship youth employment initiative. The program aims to create, monitor, and mentor at least 10,000 businesses each year, targeting citizens aged between 18 and 35. The 2025 Budget earmarked 100 million cedis to kickstart the initiative.

The Adwumawura Programme will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). It provides skills training, mentorship, access to startup capital, and equipment provision to create an environment where new businesses can thrive.

Government also rolled out the National Apprenticeship Programme offering free technical and vocational training, certification, and post training support to new graduates. The program is designed to equip young people with marketable skills to meet evolving demands of the job market.

In October 2025, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare launched the Ghana Skills for Jobs Initiative, a major program that will train at least 15,000 young people annually. The initiative is designed to supply qualified workers for factories, logistics hubs, and enterprises expected to operate within Ghana’s forthcoming Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Ofosu Adjare explained that the Skills for Jobs Initiative forms part of government’s flagship 24 Hour Economy Programme, which seeks to expand employment opportunities by enabling factories and logistics hubs to operate continuously. She emphasized that by investing in skills, government is ensuring young people become the backbone of Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

The government also announced plans to train one million coders over four years, creating a strong workforce for business process outsourcing and software development. Minister Opare Addo highlighted that the African Union’s technological strategic report projects Africa will require over 20 million jobs in the digital space between 2025 and 2030.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has introduced several modules including Community Protection Assistants in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, Work Abroad opportunities for Ghanaian youth, and virtual assistant certification programs. The agency passed out thousands of young people under the Community Protection Assistants module in August 2025.

However, experts have raised concerns about execution and sustainability of government employment programs. Professor Justice Bawole, Dean of the University of Ghana Graduate Business School, commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto for addressing youth centric issues but noted it falls short in critical areas such as funding adequacy, measurable outcomes, and active youth engagement in policy implementation.

An opinion piece published in February 2025 warned that Ghana’s youth employment interventions keep failing due to political short sightedness, corruption and mismanagement, and limited private sector integration. The article noted that every new government scraps the previous initiative and rebrands it, wasting resources and institutional knowledge.

Past programs including the National Youth Employment Program (NYEP) launched in 2006, Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) in 2012, Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) all struggled with funding issues, political interference, and lack of scalability. Many beneficiaries saw only short term relief rather than long term career paths.

Fitch Solutions projects Ghana’s unemployment rate will remain flat at 3.1 percent in both 2025 and 2026, though this figure contradicts GSS data. The international research firm’s forecast uses International Labour Organization (ILO) modeled estimates, while GSS employs a broad unemployment definition that relaxes requirements for active job seeking.

The difference in methodology explains the discrepancy between international estimates showing low unemployment and domestic statistics revealing much higher joblessness. GSS uses the broad definition because in Ghana, as in many developing economies, work opportunities are limited and potential workers may give up after unsuccessful periods of looking for work.

Fitch Solutions noted that while Ghana’s headline unemployment rate may appear modest by international standards, the data masks underemployment and informality, both of which are endemic in the economy. A vast portion of Ghana’s working population remains trapped in low income, informal jobs with little social protection or upward mobility.

The international research firm also highlighted that Ghana’s low life expectancy, estimated at just 64.3 years, dampens the productive capacity of the labor force. This health related demographic pressure stems from chronic underinvestment in public healthcare and persistent burden of waterborne diseases and illnesses such as HIV/AIDS.

A 2024 Afrobarometer survey found that unemployment tops the list of concerns among Ghanaians, underscoring the political and social urgency of addressing joblessness. Many Ghanaians continue to face varying degrees of lived poverty, with regular shortages of essential needs such as food, clean water, and basic healthcare services.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved the Ghana Women and Youth Employment and Social Cohesion (GWYESCO) Programme in June 2025 to enhance resilience and living conditions of women and youth through job creation, entrepreneurship, access to finance, and skills development. The program will run from 2026 to 2028 with focus on Northern Ghana.

GWYESCO aims to invest in women and youth entrepreneurs by promoting access to technical skills, finance, and business development services. It will support training in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), digital and creative skills, while improving access to finance for women and youth owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The European Union has committed over one billion euros (16 to 17 billion cedis) under its Team Europe initiative between 2021 and 2027 to support projects in Ghana including energy infrastructure, vaccine production, and smart cities. EU Deputy Ambassador Jones Claes commended Ghana’s democratic credentials and economic transformation agenda.

President Mahama acknowledged the regional implications of youth unemployment at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 in Accra. He stated that Ghana’s youth are tired and frustrated at the lack of opportunities to realize their dreams and aspirations, warning that progress has been sluggish and intangible.

The President emphasized that to maintain the faith and trust of citizens, government must provide employment opportunities for youth. He noted that youth unemployment fuels regional insecurity beyond Ghana’s borders, making it both a national and regional security concern.

International experiences from Nigeria’s N Power programme and Côte d’Ivoire’s vocational training initiatives through its Youth Employment Agency offer lessons for Ghana. Nigeria provides temporary employment to graduates while Côte d’Ivoire focuses on preparing young people for emerging industries through skills development.

Despite ambitious policies, the effectiveness of government initiatives hinges on execution, transparent fund allocation, measurable outcomes, and sustained political commitment beyond electoral cycles. Civil society groups and policy experts continue monitoring implementation to ensure programs deliver lasting impact rather than short term political gains.

The GSS report emphasized that tackling entrenched long term unemployment requires comprehensive strategies including formalizing informal work, aligning skills training with market needs, reducing regional disparities, and promoting gender inclusive employment policies. These reforms remain essential to ensure Ghana’s labor market supports Sustainable Development Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities.

Whether the current administration can break the cycle of failed youth employment interventions and create meaningful, sustainable opportunities remains an open question. The stakes are high for Ghana’s future, as the country’s youthful population represents either a demographic dividend or a potential source of social instability depending on how effectively government addresses their employment needs.