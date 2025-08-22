Ghana’s Trade Union Congress Plans Major Protest Over African Debt Crisis

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) will mobilize thousands of workers in a protest scheduled for August 29, 2025, demanding international creditors cancel debts owed by Ghana and other African nations.

Supported by the International Trade Union Confederation, the demonstration aims to highlight how debt burdens hinder development across the continent.

Union leaders expressed particular concern about what they describe as unjust debt obligations during a recent Accra news conference.

Dr. Horde Ayigbe, Head of Research at ITUC, argued that historical imbalances from colonialism and unfair financial structures have systematically disadvantaged African economies. He emphasized that many current debts were not directly incurred by the populations now bearing repayment responsibilities.

Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund for its seventeenth financial assistance program illustrates the deepening crisis, according to union officials.

Deputy Secretary General of TUC, Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, noted that debt repayment commitments directly affect worker incomes and public services. The Debt Exchange Programme has created constraints during wage negotiations, with government representatives frequently citing fiscal limitations caused by excessive borrowing.

The protest forms part of a global push for debt relief for developing nations. Organizers hope to pressure both international creditors and African governments to adopt fairer financial practices that prioritize citizen welfare over debt servicing.

The TUC maintains that workers across the continent continue bearing the brunt of economic policies that favor creditors over public investment.