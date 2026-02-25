Ghana’s Tower Market Faces a New Power Shift as MTN Absorbs IHS

When MTN Ghana’s Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita visited Accra this month to announce a $1.1 billion network expansion, the headline number drew most of the attention. A quieter but potentially more consequential development arrived days later: MTN Group’s $6.2 billion takeover of IHS Towers, which directly reshapes who owns the physical infrastructure underpinning Ghana’s mobile networks.

IHS Towers operates nearly 29,000 towers across key MTN markets including Ghana, with MTN completing the acquisition of the remaining 75% stake it did not already own in a deal that values IHS’s equity and debt at approximately $6.2 billion. For Ghana specifically, the transaction means that MTN, which already commands the country’s largest subscriber base at roughly 25 million customers, now also controls the tower company hosting much of the network infrastructure across the country.

The shift matters because Ghana’s tower sector has never been straightforward. American Tower Corporation (ATC) Ghana became the country’s dominant independent tower company after acquiring 1,876 MTN towers and later absorbing Eaton Towers’ former Vodafone portfolio. ATC’s entrenched position has already generated regulatory friction: the National Communications Authority (NCA) was forced to intervene after ATC disconnected Telecel Ghana’s equipment from co-location sites over a billing dispute, ordering full reconnection and opening a formal investigation into ATC’s market conduct.

With MTN now absorbing IHS towers in Ghana into its own infrastructure portfolio, the country’s tower market is moving toward a structure where two of the main tower hosts — IHS sites and MTN’s own network sites — will share a common owner, while ATC remains the primary independent landlord. Industry analysts warn that other operators relying on leased tower space could face reduced negotiating leverage if infrastructure ownership becomes more concentrated. Telecel Ghana, which is simultaneously navigating a proposed merger with AT Ghana, leases tower space from both ATC and IHS, meaning its cost structure and service continuity now depend partly on terms set by a direct competitor.

The proposed Telecel and AT Ghana merger would create a combined subscriber base of approximately 10.44 million, giving them a 26.1% share of the market, with the government pledging a $600 million investment over four years to back the consolidation. The government’s intent is clear: create a credible second operator capable of challenging MTN’s dominance. But if that challenger depends on tower infrastructure owned or controlled by MTN to deliver services, the structural leverage remains asymmetric regardless of subscriber numbers.

MTN and IHS have both committed publicly that IHS will continue operating as a commercially independent entity serving multiple tenants after the acquisition closes. Telecoms experts note that tower companies remain commercially motivated to serve multiple tenants, and that ownership change does not automatically translate to monopolistic control. The NCA, however, has not yet publicly confirmed whether it will subject the Ghana component of the IHS transaction to a formal regulatory review, as Nigeria’s communications ministry has already pledged to do.

The question for Ghana’s regulator is not whether MTN can legally own towers. It already does. The question is whether the NCA will require structural safeguards — such as firewall protections between MTN Ghana’s commercial operations and IHS Ghana’s tenancy pricing decisions — before the deal closes in Ghana. Without them, the $1.1 billion network expansion and the IHS acquisition together hand one operator both the largest customer base and growing leverage over the infrastructure its competitors need to reach those same customers.