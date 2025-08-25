Ghana’s Tourism Ministry Celebrates Sankofa Square In Toronto

Source: Samuel M. Obuobi

MINISTRY OF TOURISM, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ARTS, GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY CELEBRATES “SANKOFA SQUARE” IN TORONTO, CANADA

The official opening ceremony for the Sankofa Day Celebrations took place on Saturday, 23rd August, 2025, at the Sankofa Square, Toronto, Canada, formerly Yonge Dundas Square. The day and change of name from Yonge Dundas Square to Sankofa Square is very significant to the history of Ghana, as it marks the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The change of name is a result of a two-year consultation process led by Toronto’s Recognition Review Community Advisory Committee, comprising black and indigenous leaders, residents, and business owners. The process to rename the iconic square in Toronto’s downtown core was precipitated by a petition that claimed that its namesake, Henry Dundas, a Scottish politician from the 1770s to the early 1800’s was a major proponent in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic slave trade. Following two years of community consultation, research, and discussion, the Toronto City’s Recognition Review Community Advisory Committee (CAC) reached a consensus choice on the name “Sankofa Square” for Yonge Dundas Square.

Sankofa Square hosted a full-day celebration on 23rd August, 2025, marking the official launch and opening under the theme, “Looking Back, Building Forward” with cultural performances, art installations, music, sports, storytelling, sale of made-in-Ghana products, Ghanaian foods, paintings, sculptures, etc. The Toronto Ghanaian community, led by the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO), participated in the celebrations with the pride of Ghanaian culture and pageantry.

Representing His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, were the Hon. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and the Hon. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. James Gyakye Quayeson.

Speaking on behalf of His Excellency the President, Hon. Gomashie stated that “the renaming of the Yonge Dundas Square to Sankofa Square is not merely a change of name, it is an act of remembrance and an act of reclamation and an act of reparations. It is a bold step towards justice and healing not just for the people of Toronto but for all Africans, at home and in the Diaspora”.

She further noted that “in renaming the Sankofa Square, Toronto sends a powerful message to the rest of the world that it is possible to face history with honesty, to dismantle legacies of oppression and commit to building an inclusive and equitable future. By choosing Sankofa, the city of Toronto affirms the importance of African heritage in the global struggle for freedom, justice, and acknowledges the centrality of memory in the journey towards freedom.”

She reiterated the modus operandi of the Black Star Experience, the government’s flagship programme. “Since Ghana’s independence in 1957, the country stands as a beacon of Pan – Africanism and African liberation. Ghana has opened its doors to the rest of the world through initiatives such as PANAFEST / Emancipation, Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and now the Black Star Experience. The Black Star Experience is a call for total cultural immersion, and it dovetails into the renaming of the Square. The Sankofa Square should therefore be a living space of dialogue, cultural exchange, education, and empowerment.”

The Hon. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, on the other hand, also stated that “the story of the African Diaspora is woven into the fabric of Canada and the world. We also honour the presence of the white diaspora community that has made Canada a home. Sankofa teaches us that history must be faced together and that healing is collective”.

He announced the Sankofa Freedom Movement Project to be unveiled one year in Toronto, Canada. He expressed appreciation to the Canadian Government, Toronto City Mayor – Olivia Chow, and Toronto City Councillor – Chris Moise for their immense efforts and support for the project.

On behalf of the Canadian Government, Toronto City Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto City Councillor Chris Moise expressed the desire of the Canadian Government to continue supporting the project and maintain cordial Diplomatic relations between both countries.

The name Sankofa originates from Ghana, and it means, “Go back and get it,” symbolizing learning from the past to build a progressive future. The name Sankofa is an image of a bird, with its body and feet facing forward, looking backwards to collect an egg from its back or holding an egg in its mouth. It is a symbol of survival, reclamation, and remembrance.

The name change reflects Toronto City’s commitment to confronting anti black racism, acknowledging the impact of the transatlantic slave trade and slavery, advancing truth and reconciliation, and fostering a more inclusive and equitable community. In removing the name “Dundas” associated with Henry Dundas who delayed the abolition of the slave trade, Toronto city says this new name reflects the city’s commitment to taking steps to right wrongs, confronting anti-black racism, and building a more inclusive Toronto for all. Toronto City Council voted 17 to 6 in favour of moving forward with the name change.

On behalf of the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, the team from GTA comprising Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs and Sena Sadat Abdulai, Project Officer at the Office of the CEO, took the opportunity to promote and market Ghana as a destination of choice to Canadians, tourists, foreigners, diasporans and people of African descent.