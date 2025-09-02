Ghana’s Top Pension Fund Reaches Gh¢7 Billion on Investment Gains

Enterprise Trustees has grown its pension scheme assets to nearly ¢7 billion in 2024, with investment returns accounting for most of the increase rather than new contributions from members.

The country’s largest private pension trustee company saw 60 to 70 percent of its asset growth come from investment performance, according to Managing Director Joseph Ampofo. Monthly contributions from employers and employees made up the remaining portion.

Much of the success stemmed from government securities affected by Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. While the debt restructuring hurt many institutional investors, pension funds received better treatment that protected them from severe losses.

Ampofo explained that banks earned about 9 percent yields on restructured bonds, while pension funds achieved close to 19.5 percent returns. This gap helped Enterprise Trustees maintain strong performance despite accounting for modification losses under international reporting standards.

The company’s investment mix relies heavily on Government of Ghana bonds, supplemented by fixed deposits, equities, collective investment schemes, and private capital instruments. Ampofo acknowledged that dependence on state securities supported growth but emphasized the need for careful diversification.

“We need to be able to move on a diversification agenda, but that has to hasten slowly,” he said, noting limited quality alternatives in Ghana’s investment market.

The performance comes as treasury bill yields have declined significantly. Three-month T-bills now trade around 10 to 13 percent, down from much higher levels in previous years. Enterprise Trustees has set a benchmark of maintaining returns at least 1.5 percent above prevailing T-bill rates.

Ampofo urged pension members to understand that falling rates reflect broader economic stabilization efforts. “We cannot be singing on high rates when the assets that we can deploy the pension funds to are all commanding low rates,” he explained.

Despite the lower interest rate environment, the company paid out a record ¢121 million in benefits to members of one master trust scheme in 2024, representing a 30 percent increase from the previous year. Membership continues growing as more Ghanaians embrace private pension options.

Operational challenges persist, including incomplete customer data updates and employer schedule errors that delay contribution processing. Ampofo encouraged employers to use the company’s online portal to validate schedules and avoid reconciliation problems.

The company’s experience reflects Ghana’s broader transition from high-yield markets to a more stable, lower-rate environment, highlighting both pension fund resilience after debt restructuring and the importance of strategic diversification.