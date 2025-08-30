Ghana’s Thomas-Asante Credits Recovery from Injury Setbacks

Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has revealed how injury problems disrupted his first season at the Championship club, but says he feels refreshed after a proper recovery period during the summer break.

The Ghana international managed six goals in 43 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign as he struggled to find his rhythm. However, early signs this season suggest he has returned to form, netting twice in his opening three matches.

Speaking ahead of Coventry’s match against Oxford United, Thomas-Asante explained how playing through injury affected his performances last season. The 25-year-old forward said he tried to continue despite physical problems before eventually being forced to take extended time off.

“Last year, I was sort of trying to play on a bit of an injury and I ended up being out for a little while, so to feel good in my body, I’m grateful that over the offseason, I could rest and get back to a state I’m happy with,” he said.

The striker emphasized the importance of proper positioning and credited Coventry’s coaching staff for supporting his development. His improved fitness appears to be paying dividends as the Sky Blues sit fourth in the Championship table.

Victory against Oxford at the Kassam Stadium could see Coventry climb to the top of England’s second tier, making Thomas-Asante’s continued scoring form crucial to their promotion ambitions. The club has made a strong start to the new campaign after narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion last season.

Despite his encouraging club form, Thomas-Asante was not selected for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali next month. The Black Stars are looking to revive their qualification campaign after a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying process.

Thomas-Asante’s recovery highlights the importance of proper injury management in professional football. Many players struggle with the decision of whether to play through discomfort or take time to heal, particularly when trying to establish themselves at new clubs.

His experience at Coventry represents an important step in his career progression. The forward will be hoping his improved physical condition can help him contribute significantly to what could be a successful season for the Sky Blues.