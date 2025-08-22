Ghana’s Tema Port Goes 24/7 to Speed Up Trade and Revenue Collection

Tema Port is now operating around the clock as part of a government push to clear goods faster and boost domestic revenue.

The move is designed to support trade, encourage industrial growth, and create a more predictable environment for businesses.

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, confirmed the full rollout of 24-hour port operations. He explained that all essential agencies, including the FDA, EPA, and banking partners, are now fully integrated into a single-window system. This means importers can get their goods processed without facing delays from disconnected approvals.

The change aims to tackle persistent bottlenecks that have long plagued customs operations. Issues like slow classification of goods, disputes over values or origins, and smuggling have hurt revenue collection and distorted market prices. To address these, the GRA plans to introduce new technology, including artificial intelligence for classifying items and advanced cargo systems that provide details before shipments arrive.

Wide-area satellite surveillance and better-trained staff at border posts will also help curb smuggling, which threatens local industries and jobs. According to Sarpong, businesses can now complete import documentation and duty payments online, eliminating the need for physical visits.

The port’s shift to non-stop service is a key part of the government’s broader 24-hour economy initiative. It also comes alongside internal restructuring at the GRA, where staff are rotated regularly to maintain efficiency and reduce complacency. The goal is clear: make revenue collection more robust while smoothing the path for legitimate trade.