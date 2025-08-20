Ghana’s Tax Authority Embraces Digital Shift to Ease Compliance

The Ghana Revenue Authority is pushing ahead with plans to make tax compliance simpler and less intimidating for citizens and businesses.

At its second annual Customer Experience Conference in Accra, senior officials outlined a renewed drive toward digitalization and taxpayer-friendly reforms. The goal is clear: boost revenue by building trust, not just enforcement.

Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan, Commissioner of the Customs Division, spoke on behalf of the Commissioner-General. He stated that placing taxpayers at the heart of the authority’s operations is no longer optional, but essential. Last year’s conference set the agenda, he noted, but this year is about action. Delivering quality service is at the core of the GRA’s mission, he emphasized.

The agency is rolling out several tech initiatives to back its words. Online filing, e-VAT, faceless audits, and electronic tax clearance certificates are already simplifying processes for many. A new Modified Taxation Scheme aims to help small and medium enterprises especially, easing the burden of registration and payment. More service centers and digital contact points are also in the works to improve accessibility.

But technology alone isn’t enough. Dr. Alex Adomako-Mensah, Commissioner for Support Services, stressed that real change requires a shift in culture. He urged staff to adopt professionalism, a people-first attitude, and empathy in all interactions. Moving from enforcers to partners is key, he added, because when customers are satisfied, the entire nation benefits.

Mrs. Birago Antwi-Agyei, Assistant Commissioner for Customer Experience, acknowledged that nobody enjoys paying taxes. Yet her team’s role is to make the process as painless as possible. Digital platforms are central to making compliance transparent and user-friendly. A follow-up workshop was held to equip managers with the skills to instill this customer-first approach across all units.

The authority also called on the media to help reshape its public image. Positive coverage can build collaboration and strengthen confidence, officials noted. Ultimately, the GRA says it is committed to becoming more agile and innovative, driving voluntary compliance not through fear, but through service.