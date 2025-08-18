Ghana’s T-Bill Sales Fall Short Again as Rates Continue Decline

Ghana’s Treasury bill market has hit another snag, with the government missing its fundraising target by GH¢1.2 billion last week.

This marks the second consecutive week of undersubscription after three weeks of strong demand. Investors submitted bids totaling GH¢3.01 billion, falling short of the GH¢4.2 billion target—a 29% gap.

The 91-day bill attracted the most interest at GH¢2.1 billion, followed by the 182-day bill at GH¢678 million and the 364-day bill at GH¢272 million. Despite the shortfall, the government still rejected GH¢281 million of the bids received, accepting only GH¢2.7 billion. Meanwhile, interest rates continued their downward trend, with the 91-day bill dropping to 10.14%, the 182-day bill easing to 12.23%, and the 364-day bill declining to 13.09%.

Analysts suggest the falling rates could soon reach the government’s desired single-digit levels, reducing borrowing costs and easing debt pressures. However, with another ambitious target of GH¢6.4 billion set for this week, market watchers are divided on whether demand will rebound or if the recent slowdown signals a longer-term shift in investor appetite.