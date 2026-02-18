Ghana’s Stock Market Adds GH¢8 Billion in a Single Tuesday Session

Ghana’s stock market delivered one of its most dramatic single-day performances of the year on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with the benchmark index surging more than 600 points and total market capitalisation jumping by over eight billion Ghana cedis in a single trading session.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index (GSE-CI) closed at 11,135.13 points, a gain of 608.60 points or 5.78 percent over Monday’s close of 10,526.53. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also advanced strongly, rising 178.59 points to settle at 6,001.58, marking the first time the financial sub-index has crossed the 6,000-point threshold in the current trading year.

Market capitalisation reflects the scale of investor confidence expressed on the day. Monday’s session closed at GH¢199.31 billion. By Tuesday’s close, that figure had risen to GH¢207.46 billion, representing a single-session gain of GH¢8.15 billion, an increase that underscores the growing momentum attracting both domestic and institutional investors to the bourse.

Trading volume on Tuesday stood at 2,265,326 shares, valued at GH¢26.92 million, compared to Monday’s heavier session of 8,574,992 shares worth GH¢43.87 million. The lower volume accompanying the Tuesday price surge suggests that the advance was driven by upward price movements across key counters rather than a high-turnover trading day.

Monday’s session itself had been a strong one, with GCB Bank leading gainers with a 10 percent share price appreciation to close at GH¢27.40 per share, followed by SIC Insurance Company and Ecobank Ghana, each rising by approximately 10 percent. MTN Ghana recorded the highest volume on Monday at 7.61 million traded shares.

Year to date, the GSE-CI has now gained 26.96 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has advanced 29.14 percent over the same period. Both performances place Ghana among the stronger-performing frontier markets in the current quarter and reflect recovering investor sentiment following currency stabilisation and a series of positive macroeconomic signals from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Tuesday marked the 7,155th trading session in the Ghana Stock Exchange’s history. Wednesday’s data will be closely watched to determine whether the rally has further legs or represents a short-term correction peak ahead of the week’s close.