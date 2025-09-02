Ghana’s state companies earn GH₵133m but barely break even amid rising costs

Ghana’s state-owned enterprises generated GHC133.68 million in 2024 but managed to squeeze out only GHC1.6 million in profit after covering expenses that reached GHC132.11 million, new government figures reveal.

The razor-thin margin highlights the mounting financial pressures facing the country’s 54 state enterprises, according to the State Interests and Governance Authority’s latest ownership report. While revenue jumped 28.3% from the previous year’s GHC104.20 million, operating costs surged almost as quickly at 27.3%.

Direct operating expenses consumed GHC94.6 million, representing over 71% of total spending. The cedi’s 27.8% depreciation against major currencies last year added extra strain on companies with foreign debt obligations.

Energy companies dominated earnings, contributing GHC82.7 million to overall revenue. The Electricity Company of Ghana led the pack with GHC36.2 million, while Ghana National Petroleum Corporation added GHC20.2 million. But the sector’s operational costs were equally hefty at GHC87.0 million, with ECG and GNPC accounting for GHC43.2 million and GHC18.7 million respectively.

Agriculture took a beating, with revenue dropping 21.3% to GHC16.5 million as cocoa production fell 28.2%. The decline hit COCOBOD hard, even as the agency’s costs rose to GHC18.7 million due to higher producer prices that jumped from GHC12,800 per tonne to GHC33,120.

Some sectors showed stronger performance. Financial services revenue climbed 49.5% to GHC21.2 million, driven by institutions like Ghana Road Fund and GETFund. Transport and logistics posted impressive 57.4% growth to GHC9.4 million, boosted by Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Ghana Airports Company.

Manufacturing delivered the most dramatic gains, with revenue soaring 76.2% to GHC428 million, though operating costs also increased 37.1%. Infrastructure bucked the trend by cutting expenses nearly 40% to GHC3.6 million while maintaining revenue growth.

The tight margins across state enterprises reflect broader economic challenges as Ghana continues working to stabilize its finances following recent debt restructuring efforts.