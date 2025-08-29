Ghana’s State Cocoa Processor Faces Collapse After Years of Mounting Losses

Ghana’s flagship cocoa processing company remains trapped in financial crisis despite multiple government bailouts, raising serious questions about the viability of state-owned enterprises in the country’s key agricultural sector.

The Cocoa Processing Company Limited has recorded consecutive annual losses since 2021, with mounting debts and chronic cash flow problems threatening its survival as the nation’s primary value-addition facility for cocoa exports.

Financial records reveal the company lost $15.09 million in 2021, followed by $12.06 million in 2022. By the end of that year, current liabilities exceeded assets by $69.34 million, forcing defaults on $30.2 million in loans from Absa and Prudential Banks.

COCOBOD intervened with a $32 million debt-to-equity conversion in 2023, temporarily improving the company’s balance sheet position. The restructuring moved equity from negative $58.5 million to positive $10.6 million, but failed to address underlying operational weaknesses.

Recent performance data shows continued deterioration despite the government bailout. Third-quarter 2025 revenues dropped 27 percent to $16.2 million compared with the previous year, while losses expanded to $10.23 million.

The company’s survival now depends entirely on external financing rather than operational cash generation. Fresh borrowings of $1.14 million helped maintain cash balances at $3.99 million by June 2025, masking the inability to generate sustainable profits.

Industry analysts describe the situation as symptomatic of broader challenges facing state enterprises in Ghana’s cocoa sector. Despite cocoa’s position as the country’s largest foreign exchange earner, the flagship processing facility continues bleeding resources.

The persistent losses undermine Ghana’s strategy of adding value to cocoa before export, potentially affecting employment and investor confidence in the agricultural processing sector. The company employs hundreds of workers whose jobs remain at risk.

COCOBOD’s intervention highlights the government’s commitment to maintaining the facility, but questions remain about the long-term sustainability of continued bailouts. The debt-to-equity conversion effectively transferred private sector losses to the state.

Market conditions including volatile cocoa bean supplies, production challenges, and operational inefficiencies continue hampering the company’s recovery prospects. Global cocoa price fluctuations add further complexity to the business environment.

The company’s struggles reflect wider issues with state enterprise management in Ghana, where political considerations often override commercial viability in strategic sectors like agriculture and mining.