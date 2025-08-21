Ghana’s Startup Ecosystem Urged to Improve Visibility of Funding Options

Entrepreneurship stakeholders in Ghana are being called on to increase awareness of available funding opportunities for startups, amid concerns that many young innovators remain unaware of support options.

The push came during the NextGen Opportunities Forum in Accra, which focused on youth empowerment and sustainable business growth.

Emmanuel Mumuni, Component Manager at GIZ, emphasized that while numerous funding schemes exist, visibility remains a significant challenge. “The problem is not just availability but visibility,” he noted, encouraging startups to proactively seek out opportunities by directly engaging with program administrators.

The forum, which marked ten years of youth-focused dialogues, brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and educators to explore sustainable pathways for African youth. Discussions highlighted collaboration as key to overcoming funding obstacles, with African Union communications expert King David stressing the value of alliances and knowledge-sharing among young entrepreneurs.

Founder Emmanuel Leslie Addae explained the event aimed to position young Africans at the center of solving continental challenges, from entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence to migration. Practical sessions addressed how startups can thrive without over-relying on global venture capital and how to balance technological advancement with job creation.

Participants agreed that while funding opportunities exist, greater awareness, partnership-building, and initiative from startups themselves are crucial to unlocking growth and innovation.