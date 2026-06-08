Ghana’s Standards Body Runs on One Lab and 1,000 Staff

Ghana’s only product testing laboratory serves all 16 regions of the country, forcing exporters from the Upper West to Takoradi to haul samples hundreds of kilometres for certification.

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) Director-General Prof. George Agyei made the appeal when members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism visited the authority in Accra to familiarise themselves with its operations, achievements and challenges. He disclosed that the authority runs on roughly 1,000 staff for the entire country, has no district offices, operates no regional laboratories in any of the 16 regions and has no presence at most key land border crossings.

The consequences run directly through the economy. Every product requiring testing, inspection or certification must travel to GSA’s sole laboratory complex in Shiashie, Accra. Farmers from Bolgatanga, processors in Sunyani, miners in Takoradi and traders in Dambai face the same long journey. For many small businesses outside the capital, the delays that follow can stretch into weeks. “All production samples from across the country must be brought to Accra,” Prof. Agyei told lawmakers.

The unguarded land borders create a separate harm. GSA’s absence at most crossing points is partly responsible for the flow of substandard and contaminated goods reaching local markets, posing direct risks to consumers.

Plans to ease the pressure exist but remain on paper. GSA has earmarked Kumasi as the site for a middle belt laboratory that would relieve the Accra backlog. The project is stalled for lack of funding. Some of the equipment GSA currently uses was donated by Germany’s national metrology institute, itself a measure of how far domestic investment has fallen short of the agency’s needs.

GSA Board Chairman Alhaji Hudu Mogtari warned that two flagship policy priorities are at risk if the gaps are not closed. The 24 hour economy requires production that can be certified on demand, while Ghana’s standing under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) depends on exports that meet internationally recognised quality benchmarks.

The authority’s reach goes deeper than most Ghanaians register. Under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022, GSA sets the quality benchmarks the Food and Drugs Authority uses for its own certifications. It calibrates fuel pumps at filling stations and electricity meters at homes and businesses. It grants the Made in Ghana logo, certifies organic products and carries out vehicle homologation. All of this rests on a single laboratory site and a workforce stretched thin.

Committee Chairman Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze called on the government to resource GSA to carry out its mandate effectively and described the state of its laboratory equipment and staffing as hindering smooth operations. He called for collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces to enforce regulatory compliance on standards and urged the authority to submit a comprehensive account of its deficiencies for formal parliamentary redress. Committee members also pressed for GSA’s involvement in the government’s Big Push Agenda, urging the testing of construction materials for their efficacy.

Ranking Member Michael Okyere Baafi, MP for New Juaben South, called specifically for effective checking of fuel stations to ensure customers receive the real quantity of their products, arguing this would protect consumers from bad practices.

Both the committee and GSA management committed to a sustained working relationship, with lawmakers agreeing that parliament cannot fix what it has not seen. The shared objective is to secure the funding, legislative backing and recruitment clearances needed to open district offices, build regional laboratories and deploy staff to the country’s borders.