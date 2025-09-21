Ghana’s Sprint Quartet Miss Medal by 0.12 Seconds in Tokyo Final

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team delivered their finest performance at a World Athletics Championships, finishing fourth with a time of 37.93 seconds but narrowly missing a historic medal by just 0.12 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu came agonizingly close to Ghana’s first relay medal at the global championships, with Netherlands claiming bronze in a national record 37.81 seconds. The United States dominated with gold in 37.29 seconds, featuring Noah Lyles on the anchor leg, while Canada secured silver.

Ghana entered the final with remarkable confidence after setting a national record of 37.79 seconds in the heats, the fastest qualifying time across all heats. The team’s semifinal performance had raised hopes of a breakthrough medal, particularly after they topped Heat 2 ahead of Netherlands and Japan.

“I think we tried our best. Not the best conditions. Our last world championships final we got fifth and this time we got fourth. I’m not saying we are settling for that but at least it’s a positive thing,” reflected Benjamin Azamati, acknowledging the team’s progression from their previous fifth-place finish.

The performance represents significant advancement for Ghana’s sprint program, which has steadily improved its international competitiveness. The team’s ability to consistently run sub-38 seconds demonstrates the depth and quality emerging in Ghanaian sprinting, with all four athletes contributing to seamless baton exchanges throughout the competition.

Ghana’s relay development has accelerated under improved training programs and international exposure. The current quartet combines experienced campaigners like Joseph Paul Amoah with emerging talents such as Ibrahim Fuseini, creating a blend that promises continued success on the global stage.

The championships final showcased the narrow margins separating elite relay teams globally. Ghana’s 37.93 seconds would have secured medals at previous World Championships, highlighting how competitive standards continue rising in men’s sprint relays.

Social media erupted with pride following Ghana’s performance, with many Ghanaians celebrating the team’s achievement despite missing the podium. Sports analysts praised the quartet’s technical execution and composure in their second consecutive World Championships final appearance.

The financial reward reflects their strong showing, with fourth place earning Ghana $16,000 from World Athletics prize money distribution. While medal rewards would have been substantially higher, the payment recognizes the team’s elite-level performance.

Looking ahead to future competitions, Ghana’s relay program appears positioned for continued growth. The team’s consistency in reaching major championship finals, combined with improving times, suggests medal breakthroughs may be achievable at upcoming global competitions including the next Olympic Games.

The World Athletics Championships performance caps a successful championships for Ghana’s track and field program. The relay team’s near-miss adds to growing momentum in Ghanaian athletics, with several athletes achieving personal and national records throughout the competition.

Coach and federation officials expressed satisfaction with the team’s trajectory while acknowledging the disappointment of missing medals by such fine margins. The experience gained from competing at the highest level provides valuable preparation for future championship campaigns.

Ghana’s sprint relay evolution mirrors broader developments in African sprinting, with several nations now regularly challenging traditional powerhouses. The competitiveness demonstrated in Tokyo reinforces Africa’s growing influence in global sprint events.

The quartet’s Tokyo experience will serve as motivation for continued improvement. Having proven they can compete with the world’s best relay teams, Ghana’s sprinters now focus on converting close calls into medal-winning performances at future major championships.