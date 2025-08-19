Ghana’s Special Prosecutor Seeks Constitutional Power for Lifestyle Audits

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor is pushing for constitutional reforms to embed lifestyle audits at the heart of the country’s anti-corruption strategy.

The move aims to tackle unexplained wealth among public officials and private individuals alike.

In a half-year report submitted to the Constitution Review Committee, the OSP proposed a dedicated anti-corruption chapter in the nation’s supreme law. It also called for stronger mandates for its own office and formal collaboration with the Audit Service to verify asset declarations.

At the core of the proposal is a simple but powerful idea: if a person’s visible wealth far exceeds their known income, the state should be able to confiscate the unexplained portion unless its legitimate source can be proven. This method, known as non-conviction-based asset recovery, is already used in several countries with strong anti-corruption records.

The OSP argues that lifestyle audits are the fairest and most effective way to confront corruption. The office wants these powers to extend not only to public officers but also to politically exposed persons and private sector actors suspected of illicit enrichment.

Ghana has long struggled with visible disparities between official salaries and the lavish lifestyles of some officials. Luxury cars, expensive properties, and high-profile weddings often spark public skepticism about how such wealth is acquired.

If adopted, the reforms could mark a turning point in how Ghana pursues graft. Rather than relying solely on hard-to-win criminal convictions, the state would have a civil tool to reclaim assets suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

How would this change the culture of impunity? It might just make people think twice about flaunting wealth they can’t explain.