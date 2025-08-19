Ghana’s Special Prosecutor Probes ECG Contract Termination

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating suspected corruption in a terminated multi-million-dollar project between the state power distributor and a Chinese technology firm.

The deal, meant to reduce electricity losses and upgrade network infrastructure, was abruptly ended, prompting scrutiny over financial settlements.

The investigation forms part of a wider probe into the Electricity Company of Ghana and other state entities, according to the OSP’s latest half-year report. Officials are examining whether public servants unlawfully inflated termination claims and manipulated payment processes after the contract with Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology was cancelled.

The case also implicates former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and one of his former aides. The OSP is looking into their alleged roles in approving questionable financial settlements linked to the project’s termination. These actions may have caused significant financial loss to the state.

BXC was initially contracted to help ECG tackle technical and commercial losses plaguing the power distributor. But the project soon faced criticism over transparency, procurement compliance, and eventual early termination.

Although the exact sums involved have not been disclosed, the OSP has indicated that further actions, including possible prosecutions, are likely as the investigation progresses. The probe highlights persistent concerns over governance and corruption in Ghana’s energy sector, which has seen numerous scandals and costly contract failures.

Accountability in high-value energy contracts remains a priority for anti-graft bodies, especially as the government pushes to stabilize and reform the country’s electricity supply industry.