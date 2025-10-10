Ghana’s Soaring Gold Reserves Bring Hidden Risks Alongside Gains

Gold prices are breaking barriers on the international market, hitting record highs around $4,000 per ounce and putting smiles on producers and investors worldwide. For Ghana, this rally brings double blessings: rising export revenues and a rapidly growing stockpile of gold reserves held by the Bank of Ghana.

Latest data reveal that the BoG’s reserves have hit 37.06 tonnes as of September 2025, thanks largely to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme. The reserves have more than quadrupled from 8.78 tonnes in May 2023, with monthly purchases averaging more than one tonne since accumulation began in mid-2024.

On the surface, these developments glitter as brightly as gold itself. Strong reserves improve balance sheet resilience and help shield the cedi from external shocks. With prices rising, Ghana is assured of significant gold revenue inflows, which can limit borrowing needs and help put public debt under control.

However, beneath this shiny situation lies a reality that demands closer examination. Gold’s glittering beauty can mask critical risk factors that require government attention, according to financial experts analyzing the central bank’s accumulation strategy.

Associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University in the United States, Prof. Williams Peprah, commenting on the development, cautioned that while the current situation appears positive, Ghana faces exposure to price volatility. We are happy it’s going to $4,000. But anything can happen. It may drop, he noted.

Gold is widely considered a safe haven investment, but flipping the coin reveals high volatility. Prices depend on global interest rates, inflation expectations, geopolitics, and investor sentiment, all of which can shift the price pendulum abruptly. Today’s record high, achieved on October 7, 2025, when gold surged to $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, could easily give way to sharp falls if circumstances change.

For instance, if the U.S. Federal Reserve adjusts its monetary policy or if global investors move back to riskier assets, gold prices could tumble. For Ghana, a sudden drop would instantly erode the paper value of its reserves, making the country’s external position appear weaker overnight. It could also throw revenue projections into disarray, complicating fiscal planning.

Another concern centers on liquidity limitations. Gold is valuable, but it’s not cash. You can’t spend gold at the market. In times of fiscal pressure or external payment crises, converting gold into foreign currency takes time and comes with costs. Although keeping gold reserves strengthens Ghana’s balance sheet, it remains less liquid than U.S. dollars.

If the country urgently needs to pay for imports or service debt, selling large quantities of gold may not be as seamless as drawing on dollar reserves. In terms of liquidity, we say it is less liquid. To be able to convert it into cash, you may need to go through some processes, Prof. Peprah explained.

Storage, security, and management risks also deserve attention. As Ghana’s gold reserves grow, so do the logistical and security burdens. Holding physical gold requires secure storage, insurance, and regular audits, all of which cost money and invite operational risks. The higher the reserves climb, the greater the exposure to mismanagement or accounting opacity if not backed by strong governance and transparency mechanisms.

This means Ghana must pair its gold accumulation strategy with robust institutional oversight to avoid turning its national treasure into a vulnerability. The central bank needs systems that ensure every ounce is properly accounted for, securely stored, and protected against both physical theft and administrative irregularities.

Overreliance presents another danger amid rising reserves. With gold holdings climbing sharply, Ghana risks becoming too dependent on a single asset class. Although diversification into gold was a strategic move to hedge against dollar volatility, relying too heavily on it creates reverse risk, making the country vulnerable to a global gold price slump.

Diversification should not mean replacing one form of dependence, on foreign currency, with another, on gold. Instead, Ghana needs a balanced reserve portfolio blending gold, foreign exchange, and other financial assets. Prof. Peprah reinforced this point, noting it’s good for diversification, but putting too much of your reserves in gold is also something that we must critically look at.

He emphasized the need for balance between different reserve types. At least we should have a balance between cash, which is our balance of payment. We must look at it very well and make sure that we have money, real cash, to be able to pay, the professor advised.

The BoG’s gold strategy has undeniably brought a sense of pride and protection to Ghana’s financial stability. It signals confidence, self reliance, and a shift away from dollar dependency at a time when many emerging markets struggle with currency pressures. The more than fourfold increase from May 2023 levels represents a remarkable achievement in reserve accumulation.

However, as the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold. The current price rally and growing reserves are both blessing and warning. Ghana must remain vigilant, managing its newfound wealth with the same prudence it used in acquiring it. This requires continuous monitoring of global gold market trends, maintaining adequate liquid reserves alongside gold holdings, and ensuring transparent governance of the entire reserve management system.

The central bank’s strategy should include regular stress testing to assess how different gold price scenarios would affect Ghana’s external position. Policymakers need contingency plans for potential price drops, ensuring the country isn’t caught unprepared if market sentiment shifts. Diversification targets should be clearly defined and communicated, preventing inadvertent overconcentration in gold.

International experience suggests that countries with substantial gold reserves benefit most when they maintain flexibility in their reserve portfolios. This allows them to capitalize on gold’s safe haven properties during crises while retaining sufficient liquid assets for immediate payment needs. Ghana should study best practices from central banks that have successfully balanced gold accumulation with overall reserve management objectives.

The Domestic Gold Purchase Programme deserves credit for its success in building reserves, but its continuation should be guided by strategic portfolio targets rather than unlimited accumulation. Setting clear thresholds for gold as a percentage of total reserves would help ensure balanced diversification while still capturing the benefits of holding this precious metal.

Transparency and regular public reporting will also be crucial. The BoG should continue providing detailed updates on reserve composition, storage arrangements, and the rationale behind portfolio allocation decisions. This builds public confidence while allowing stakeholders to hold policymakers accountable for prudent reserve management.

Ghana’s gold story remains fundamentally positive, reflecting smart policy choices and favorable market conditions. However, maintaining this success requires acknowledging and actively managing the risks that accompany rising reserves. With proper safeguards and balanced portfolio management, the country can continue benefiting from its gold wealth without becoming vulnerable to the very volatility it sought to escape.