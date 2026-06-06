Ghana’s Small-Scale Miners Overtake Big Mines In Gold

Ghana’s small-scale miners outproduced large-scale operators for the first time in over a century in 2025, the Ghana Chamber of Mines says, as total gold output reached 5.94 million ounces.

The chamber’s 2025 annual report, presented by outgoing president Michael Edem Akafia in Accra, put total production 23.41 percent above the 4.82 million ounces recorded in 2024. Small-scale output did the heavy lifting, surging 63.82 percent to 3.11 million ounces and accounting for 52.4 percent of the national total. Large-scale mining, long the backbone of the industry, slipped 2.98 percent to 2.83 million ounces, its share falling from 60.6 percent to 47.6 percent.

Much of the shift reflects better record-keeping rather than miners appearing from nowhere. The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), launched in April 2025 to formalise gold trading and curb smuggling, has steered far more artisanal output into official figures, capturing production that once slipped off the books.

The numbers cement Ghana’s standing as Africa’s top gold producer, ahead of South Africa and Mali, at a time when high prices are lifting export earnings and steadying the cedi.

The milestone arrives with a warning attached. The chamber is uneasy about a proposed sliding-scale royalty regime, with rates starting around 9 percent, which it says could deter fresh investment and put its 2026 target of 6.5 million ounces at risk. Chamber chief executive Kenneth Ashigbey said the plan “does not strike that balance” between state revenue and industry growth.