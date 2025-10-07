Ghana’s Single Digit Inflation Hides Regional Price Crisis

Ghana’s inflation dropped to 9.4% in September 2025, down from 11.5% in August, marking the country’s first single digit reading in four years. But public policy think tank IMANI Africa argues the headline figure masks a troubling reality: millions of Ghanaians, particularly in northern and inland regions, continue facing severe price pressures that far exceed the national average.

In September, the North East Region recorded inflation of 20.1%, while Bono East stood at just 1.2%. That means households in the North East are experiencing cost of living increases nearly 17 times faster than those in Bono East, according to IMANI’s latest analysis cited by The High Street Journal.

The disparities reveal that Ghana’s inflation story isn’t uniform across the country. When policymakers celebrate the 9.4% national figure, they’re averaging out wildly different experiences. For families in Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah regions, the macroeconomic victory feels distant and disconnected from their daily struggles with high food prices, volatile transport costs, and stagnant incomes.

IMANI’s analysis points to structural weaknesses that make inflation increasingly regionalized rather than national. Poor infrastructure, weak supply chains, and high transport costs continue isolating many communities from the effects of stabilization policies that work well in urban centers like Accra and Kumasi. The same monetary and fiscal tools that have helped bring prices down in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions have had much weaker effects in areas where food inflation, logistics costs, and supply bottlenecks dominate local price dynamics.

The think tank warns these disparities pose serious threats to inclusive recovery and social stability. When economic gains concentrate in specific regions while others struggle, it creates political pressure and undermines confidence in national economic management. Development partners including the World Bank and IMF have emphasized that uneven progress can derail broader stabilization efforts if left unaddressed.

Food inflation fell to 11% in September from 14.8% the previous month, driving much of the national improvement. But that aggregate figure doesn’t capture regional variations in food access and pricing. Northern regions often face higher transport costs to move agricultural products, inadequate storage facilities that lead to spoilage, and supply chain inefficiencies that keep prices elevated even when national trends point downward.

IMANI emphasizes that solving these regional disparities requires more than traditional monetary policy tools. The government needs targeted interventions including infrastructure investment in road networks, development of regional logistics hubs, and support for local food storage and processing facilities. These structural improvements would help ensure that when inflation falls nationally, the benefits reach communities across all regions rather than concentrating in urban centers with better infrastructure.

The situation also highlights limitations in how inflation data gets interpreted. A single national figure provides useful information for monetary policy decisions, but it can obscure the lived experiences of households in regions where local conditions drive prices in different directions than the national trend. Policymakers risk missing critical challenges if they focus exclusively on headline numbers without examining regional breakdowns.

For businesses operating across multiple regions, the disparities create planning challenges. A company with operations in both Accra and Tamale faces very different cost environments, making it harder to set uniform pricing strategies or predict profitability. Transport companies, retailers, and manufacturers all must navigate these regional differences, which can affect investment decisions and expansion plans.

IMANI’s message to government is clear: don’t fixate on the national inflation rate while ignoring how policies affect different regions. The think tank argues that inclusive economic management requires ensuring every region benefits from stabilization efforts, not just averaging out vastly different regional experiences into a single headline figure that looks good on paper but tells only half the story.

The challenge now is whether policymakers will respond to evidence of uneven progress with targeted interventions, or continue celebrating national averages while regional disparities persist. For millions of Ghanaians experiencing inflation rates double the national figure, the answer to that question will determine whether Ghana’s apparent macroeconomic success translates into meaningful improvements in their daily lives.