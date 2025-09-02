Ghana’s SIGA seeks punitive powers to tackle underperforming state companies

Ghana’s State Interests and Governance Authority wants stronger legal powers to punish poorly performing state-owned enterprises, citing mounting concerns over chronic inefficiencies that continue to drain public resources.

The authority’s 2024 State Ownership Report describes the persistent financial losses across major SOEs as a “clarion call for urgent action” that threatens both individual company viability and Ghana’s broader economic development goals.

SIGA currently operates mainly in advisory and monitoring roles, despite implementing key reforms including the State Ownership Policy and a Code of Corporate Governance. The authority argues these tools remain insufficient without enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Development partners including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have warned about the fiscal risks posed by underperforming state enterprises, adding external pressure for more decisive action.

The report calls for SIGA to receive authority to impose punitive measures as deterrents to mismanagement, while also creating performance-based incentives that reward innovation and efficiency across the state enterprise portfolio.

“To succeed, SIGA must be empowered with the authority to enforce compliance and impose punitive measures for poor performance,” the report states. It also emphasizes the need for incentives that promote “profitability, efficiency, job creation, good corporate governance, and financial accountability.”

State-owned enterprises dominate key sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, and finance, yet many continue requiring government bailouts despite controlling substantial resources. The Electricity Company of Ghana and COCOBOD have been highlighted for mounting debts and operational problems that burden public finances.

Analysts suggest such reforms are overdue, noting that without tougher oversight, Ghana risks cementing a culture of underperformance across its state enterprise network. The proposed changes could potentially unlock better financial results and improved governance standards.

SIGA’s push comes as the government faces pressure to reduce fiscal deficits while ensuring state companies contribute meaningfully to economic growth rather than becoming ongoing liabilities.