Ghana’s Shea Strategy Outshines Regional Export Bans

Ghana’s shea industry is emerging as a regional success story while neighboring countries struggle with the fallout from restrictive export policies that have backfired on farmers and processors alike.

Nigeria’s six-month ban on raw shea nut exports has triggered a devastating 33% price collapse, highlighting the risks of heavy-handed trade interventions. The policy mirrors similar restrictions across West Africa, where Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire have all imposed export limitations to promote local processing.

Ghana has chosen a markedly different approach through the Tree Crops Development Authority, which sets minimum farmgate prices at GH¢9.01 per kilogram while maintaining quality standards. This compares favorably with the GH¢6 per kilogram farmers receive in countries operating under export bans.

Senyo Kpelly, founder of Eco Restore Ltd., argues Ghana’s regulatory framework demonstrates superior policy design. The controlled approach allows market mechanisms to function while protecting farmer incomes, creating conditions where “it’s only in Ghana that shea farmers are smiling.”

Yet significant obstacles persist in Ghana’s shea sector. Local processors face borrowing costs between 25% and 30%, compared to the 3% to 5% rates available to international competitors. These financial constraints prevent equipment upgrades, inventory management, and year-round operations that could boost competitiveness.

Technology gaps also limit sector growth. Meeting international buyer requirements demands investments in moisture measurement tools, mechanized processing, improved refining capabilities, and comprehensive farmer training programs.

Some companies are breaking through these barriers. Asheba Enterprise works with 600 women across Northern Ghana, demonstrating how innovation can drive entrepreneurship in rural communities. However, most operations remain stuck using outdated production methods that constrain market access.

The biggest missed opportunity lies in value addition. Ghana exports substantial volumes of raw nuts and semi-processed butter, but the most profitable margins are captured overseas in finished consumer products.

Global shea markets span cosmetics, food, nutraceuticals, and industrial applications worth $6.5 billion annually. Companies like Hanahana Beauty and Shea Yeleen prove Ghanaian firms can compete in premium international markets, yet they remain isolated success stories.

Nigeria’s experience illustrates the dangers of misguided policy interventions. Despite producing 500,000 tons annually and controlling nearly 40% of global supply, the country captures less than 1% of total market value. Export restrictions have shrunk available markets while discouraging private investment.

Kpelly identifies three critical needs for Ghana’s continued progress: affordable financing, stronger technology adoption, and strategic marketing of Ghanaian shea brands. Addressing these gaps could transform the sector from commodity exporter to global industry leader.

The stakes extend beyond economics. Women comprise 95% of shea pickers, making industry growth directly tied to rural livelihoods and gender empowerment. Stronger processing and branding capabilities could establish shea as Ghana’s next signature export alongside traditional cocoa dominance.

Success requires sustained commitment to market-friendly policies that avoid the protectionist mistakes plaguing regional competitors. Ghana’s balanced strategy offers a blueprint for capturing greater value while supporting smallholder farmers and women-led enterprises.