Ghana’s Shea Industry Embraces Reforms but Seeks Financial Tailoring

Ghana’s shea sector has welcomed recent government measures designed to boost local processing and increase the value derived from the traditional crop.

Key among these interventions is a regulated minimum producer price for shea nuts and a planned ban on the export of raw shea by 2026.

The Ghana Shea Employers Association described the moves as timely and strategic. The reforms are expected to strengthen domestic capacity and position the country as a leader in high-value shea exports. An upcoming World Shea Expo in Tamale further signals efforts to raise the global profile of Ghanaian shea.

But behind the policy optimism lies a pressing financial challenge. Many local businesses and women-led cooperatives still struggle with high interest rates, strict collateral requirements, and limited access to working capital. Without tailored financial products, these enterprises may be unable to meet new regulations or scale their operations.

The association is urging government and development partners to consider sector-specific financing under schemes supported by the Development Bank Ghana. Improved credit access, they argue, would not only sustain operations but also unlock growth and support job creation across northern Ghana.

Can good policy succeed without enabling finance? For Ghana’s shea sector, the answer will determine whether recent reforms translate into tangible prosperity for local communities.