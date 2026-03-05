Ghana’s Sam George Bids to Lead AU’s ICT Committee at MWC 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has formally submitted letters of intent to the African Union (AU) seeking the chairmanship of the AU’s Specialized Technical Committee on Communication and Information and Communication Technology (STC-CICT), in a move that positions Ghana at the centre of continental digital policymaking ahead of President John Dramani Mahama’s expected assumption of the AU chairmanship in 2027.

George disclosed the bid during an exclusive interview with Techfocus24 on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, where he said support from across the continent was already building around Ghana’s candidacy.

“Smart Africa has also expressed their intent to support our bid. Egypt is also working with us to rally north Africa, and I am confident that my colleagues in the other regions will also come on board as we engage them going forward,” George said. He added that South Africa was rallying member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) behind Ghana’s candidacy, and expressed optimism that the election could produce a consensus outcome.

The timing of the bid is deliberate. Should Ghana secure the STC-CICT chairmanship, George would be positioned to drive the AU’s digital and ICT agenda simultaneously with Mahama’s tenure as AU chair, creating a coordinated platform to advance continental digital trade policy under Ghanaian leadership.

George said the central objective of that leadership would be to build practical digital trade frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, enabling seamless cross-border data flows, financial transfers, and logistics without regulatory friction between member states. He described regulatory harmonisation as the key to unlocking the agreement’s potential, arguing that the framework already exists but lacks the political will to implement it.

“We don’t need to rewrite the script. The script is already there. What we need is leadership, and that is the kind of leadership Ghana intends to provide,” he said.

George also pointed to developments in Europe, where member states have moved to settle cross-border financial transfers within the continent without routing them through the United States dollar system in New York, as a model Africa should follow. He said Africa’s goal should be to ensure that all intra-African financial flows originate and settle on the continent.

George has been active at MWC 2026, also holding talks on the sidelines with Malawi’s Minister of Information and Digitalisation on a bilateral digital cooperation framework that would see Ghanaian technology firms deploy solutions in fintech infrastructure, national digital identification, e-government services, and artificial intelligence applications in Malawi.