Ghana’s Rubber Crisis: Illegal Exports Starve Processors Despite TCDA Ban

Ghana’s rubber processing industry faces an existential threat as illegal exports continue draining raw materials from local factories, potentially undermining the country’s broader industrialization ambitions and costing the economy millions annually.

Emmanuel Akwasi Owusu, Chairman of the Rubber Processors Association of Ghana (RPAG), warns that uncontrolled raw rubber exports are starving domestic processors of essential materials, despite their capacity to absorb the entire national output. “Foreign companies are exploiting Ghana’s low raw rubber prices to their benefit, while Ghana loses out on jobs and revenue,” he revealed during a recent television interview.

The crisis persists despite explicit directives from the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA). Effective May 2, 2025, the TCDA mandated that any entity intending to export unprocessed rubber must first obtain a valid written permit from the authority, activating Regulation 50 of Legislative Instrument 2471.

However, enforcement remains problematic. A troubling wave of unapproved raw rubber exports continues raising alarm within the agribusiness sector, spotlighting serious regulatory lapses by the TCDA and threatening the integrity of Ghana’s industrialization drive.

The financial implications are staggering. Foreign exchange earnings from rubber processing reached US$98 million in 2024, falling short of the potential US$160 million achievable with full domestic value-addition. Industry sources suggest Ghana loses approximately $100 million annually due to raw material leakages to illegal export markets.

Ghana currently operates seven rubber processing companies, though one has already collapsed and another remains unable to commence operations due to persistent raw material shortages. The largest player, Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL), controls 98 percent of the domestic rubber market and operates two factories with combined capacity of 90,000 tonnes per year, expandable to 140,000 tonnes.

Owusu emphasizes that domestic processors possess sufficient capacity to handle all locally produced rubber. The problem lies in regulatory enforcement rather than processing capability. “Ghana has the capacity and skilled manpower to process all locally produced rubber. However, illegal exports deny the country’s processors access to raw materials; thereby putting their investments and jobs at serious risk,” he stated.

The TCDA has initiated various awareness programs and stakeholder engagements to address the issue. “We are now fully activating Regulation 50, which prioritises the supply of raw materials to local processors,” according to TCDA officials who held critical stakeholder forums earlier this year.

Beyond immediate industry concerns, the rubber crisis reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s value-addition strategy. Ghana has the potential to earn at least $12 billion annually from six key tree crops by 2030, but only through effective domestic processing and value-addition rather than raw material exports.

The Western Region Minister has recently called for urgent TCDA intervention to resolve supply bottlenecks affecting major processors. Meanwhile, the Association of Natural Rubber Actors of Ghana (ANRAG) continues pushing for policy reforms to limit the exportation of raw rubber.

Industry stakeholders argue that protecting domestic processors is crucial for job creation, technology transfer, and reducing dependence on imported finished rubber products. The sector has already demonstrated significant employment potential, with some facilities creating over 60 permanent jobs and sustaining employment for thousands of rubber tappers and farm workers.

Without decisive enforcement action, Ghana risks losing its competitive advantage in the global rubber value chain, potentially derailing industrialization plans and missing opportunities to capture higher-value segments of the rubber processing industry.

The TCDA’s ability to enforce its May 2025 directive will ultimately determine whether Ghana’s rubber industry thrives as a cornerstone of industrial development or continues bleeding resources through uncontrolled raw material exports.