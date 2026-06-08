Ghana’s Record Pension Pot Faces New Push Into Infrastructure

Ghana’s pension funds reached a record GH¢86 billion last year, yet barely a fraction flows to infrastructure, and concrete policy tools are now being deployed to redirect the capital.

Total pension assets hit GH¢86.23 billion in 2024, up 39.5 percent from GH¢61.8 billion the previous year, according to the Bank of Ghana’s 2024 Financial Sector Report. Government securities still absorbed 72 percent of those investments — down from 81.49 percent in 2023 but still the dominant allocation by far. Infrastructure draws only a marginal share, leaving vast amounts of long horizon retirement savings in instruments that add little to productive capacity.

The calculation behind that status quo has shifted. The 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) hit pension funds by exposing what concentrated exposure to sovereign debt can cost when government finances come under strain. Treasury bill yields have since fallen sharply, from around 26 percent in early 2025 to between 10 and 14 percent by August, reducing the returns available from the securities that historically anchored most portfolios. That combination has given fund managers stronger grounds to look elsewhere.

Ghana needs the capital. The African Development Bank estimates the country requires at least $37 billion annually over the next three decades to address infrastructure gaps covering transport networks, energy grids, and urban utilities. Total national investment stood at just 10 percent of gross domestic product as of early 2025, down from 27.7 percent in 2015 — a financing shortfall that exceeds that of most peers in the sub-region.

The government has responded on several fronts. The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), capitalised with $345 million in anchor equity from the government, unveiled a credit guarantee scheme designed to make infrastructure projects attractive to pension fund managers who traditionally avoid development financing because of perceived risk. The scheme draws on Nigeria’s InfraCredit model, which has guaranteed 24 transactions and mobilised more than NGN 200 billion in private investment with tenors of up to 20 years. GIIF Chief Executive Nana Dwemoh Benneh presented the initiative at the International Building and Infrastructure Investment Expo in Accra, framing it as a tool to bring investment grade risk protection to projects that would otherwise fail to reach institutional investors.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, presenting the 2025 Budget, committed the government to public private partnerships (PPPs) and said “PPPs can unlock massive infrastructure financing,” signalling a clear preference for domestic capital mobilisation over external borrowing.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) issued a directive in May 2025 encouraging pension funds and insurers to allocate at least 5 percent of assets to private equity and venture capital by 2026. With the pool approaching GH¢100 billion, that target could release more than GH¢5 billion for productive investment. The government also signed a memorandum of understanding with Petra Trust Company Limited, a corporate pension trustee authorised by the NPRA, to channel retirement funds through GIIF vehicles and structured investment instruments targeting smaller businesses.

The barriers remain significant. Infrastructure projects require large upfront commitments and often take years before generating revenue. Cost overruns, regulatory shifts, and delays have made fund managers cautious, and the DDEP experience deepened reluctance toward instruments that tie up capital over many years. Practitioners consistently name the shortage of well-prepared, bankable projects as the most immediate constraint — an obstacle no guarantee scheme can resolve on its own.

Analysts argue the conditions for change are stronger now than at any earlier point. A state backed guarantee vehicle, a regulatory mandate on alternative investment allocations, and a pension pool measured in the tens of billions give Ghana tools it did not have five years ago. Whether those tools translate into roads, expanded power capacity, and housing depends on whether project preparation and governance structures catch up with the capital waiting to be deployed.