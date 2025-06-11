Ghana’s Record 600,000 Students Begin High-Stakes National Exams

More than 605,000 candidates commenced Ghana’s 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today, marking a significant increase in participation for this crucial academic milestone.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed 603,328 registered school candidates – comprising 297,250 boys and 306,078 girls from 20,395 schools – representing a 5.99% rise from 2024 figures. An additional 1,661 private candidates bring the total examinee count to over 605,000.

School candidates are sitting the exam across 2,237 nationwide centers, while private candidates are concentrated at 15 regional capitals. This year’s BECE features a pivotal curriculum transition, serving as the final administration of the old syllabus for private candidates alongside the continued rollout of the new core curriculum for school candidates and select private participants.

WAEC emphasized comprehensive provisions for candidates with special educational needs and issued stringent reminders regarding its revised malpractice regulations. These rules explicitly prohibit behaviors like writing notes on skin or clothing, sharing exam content online, or obstructing invigilators’ access to centers. “Heads of school, supervisors and invigilators should ensure candidates adhere to these new rules,” WAEC stated, appealing for orderly conduct throughout the examination period running until June 18.

The sustained annual growth in BECE candidature underscores deepening educational access across Ghana, simultaneously intensifying pressure on assessment systems to maintain integrity during nationwide high-stakes testing.