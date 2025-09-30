Ghana’s Railway Revival Gets October Test Date

Ghana’s railway ambitions get a crucial test starting tomorrow when the Tema-Mpakadan line begins commercial operations after months of delays and technical fixes that weren’t part of the original plan.

Dr. Frederick Appoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railways Development Authority (GRDA), announced the October 1 launch during a tour by Deputy Minister of Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey. He acknowledged what many suspected but few officials had publicly confirmed—the line had serious problems after its ceremonial opening last year.

“We completed the operationalization test-run from Tema to Mpakadan about two weeks ago, and we can confidently say we’re ready to reset the railways sector with this commercialization,” Appoh said. That confidence comes after resolving defects that emerged in March when the new government took office.

The line was inaugurated in November 2024 with the usual fanfare, but became “technically defective” within months, according to Appoh. His team worked with the project contractor to fix issues including defective point machines, missing interlocks, and removed bolts from track sections—problems that raise questions about initial construction quality and security along the route.

GRDA also dealt with encroachments along the 97.7-kilometer standard gauge line, which connects Tema Port to Mpakadan on the Volta River. It’s Ghana’s first standard gauge railway, financed by India’s Export-Import Bank at a reported $440 million.

“It’s exciting to disclose that we’re going to start the first proof of revenue service from October 1,” Appoh said. The phrasing—”proof of revenue service”—suggests this launch is partly about demonstrating commercial viability to skeptics who’ve watched Ghana’s railway revival promises stall repeatedly.

Affo-Toffey positioned the project within President John Mahama’s economic agenda. “It’s the vision of President John Mahama to transform the railway sector as a major part of resetting Ghana,” she said, linking rail development to broader productivity goals.

The minister added that Western Region features in government plans to revive rail transport, though she didn’t provide specifics about timelines or financing for those expansions.

What makes this line potentially significant isn’t just moving freight from Tema Port—though reducing road congestion matters. The route connects to the Volta Lake transport network, theoretically enabling movement of fuel, cement, containers, and agricultural products from northern regions to the port and beyond.

Whether it works depends on factors beyond infrastructure. Ghana has nearly 950 kilometers of historical railway lines, most idle or underutilized. Previous revival attempts have struggled with persistent theft, vandalism, and unclear operational models that kept trains stationary despite completed tracks.

The Tema-Mpakadan project is part of a larger vision: a 1,000-kilometer Ghana-Burkina Faso interconnectivity system that would eventually link Ouagadougou to Tema Port. That’s the long-term ambition. The immediate test is whether daily operations starting tomorrow actually materialize and prove sustainable.

Construction began in July 2018 under contractor Afcons Infrastructure, originally targeting completion in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed that to 2022, then later dates as challenges mounted. The ceremonial inauguration last year was supposed to signal completion, but the technical defects that emerged afterward complicated that narrative.

Rail transport offers clear advantages over road freight in terms of volume and cost per ton-kilometer, assuming regular operations. Ghana’s economy needs that efficiency, particularly for landlocked neighbors like Burkina Faso who rely on Tema Port for imports and exports.

But assumptions about efficiency don’t mean much if trains don’t run consistently or if security issues return. The fact that authorities had to deal with missing bolts and removed components suggests ongoing vigilance will be necessary to protect the investment.

The government frames this as integral to economic resetting and productivity gains. Fair enough—rail infrastructure can support those goals. Whether this particular line delivers depends on execution, maintenance, and protection from the problems that have plagued Ghana’s railway ambitions for decades.

Tomorrow’s launch provides the first real indication of whether Ghana’s railway revival is finally gaining momentum or if this becomes another project with impressive infrastructure but limited operational success. The test isn’t just technical—it’s about whether Ghana can sustain what it builds.