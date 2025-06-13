Ghana’s Q1 Growth Hits 5.3%, Mahama Eyes Higher 2025 Target

Ghana’s economy grew by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong performances in agriculture and services, prompting President John Mahama to revise growth expectations upward.

The figure surpasses the government’s initial 4% projection for the year, signaling what Mahama described as a return to “sustainable growth.”

Speaking to the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Mahama expressed confidence that full-year expansion could exceed 5%, citing prudent fiscal measures and stability-focused policies. “The economy has started expanding instead of growing negatively,” he said, linking the rebound to reforms from January’s National Economic Dialogue.

However, international forecasts remain cautious. The World Bank projects 3.9% growth for 2025, while the IMF anticipates 4%, citing climate risks. Mahama acknowledged past fiscal lapses that weakened the cedi and living standards but emphasized his administration’s commitment to maintaining discipline.

Analysts note that sustaining the momentum hinges on stabilizing key sectors and managing external pressures. With agriculture leading the recovery, the government faces pressure to bolster food security and value-chain development while curbing inflation, which eased to 22% in April but remains elevated.