Ghana’s Public Sector Shows Just 26% Female Leadership Despite New Laws

Women hold barely a quarter of management positions across Ghana’s public service, highlighting persistent gender barriers despite new legislation aimed at promoting workplace equality.

The Public Services Commission revealed that female leaders occupy only 26 percent of decision-making roles in government departments, a figure officials describe as inadequate given women’s proven management capabilities in workplace settings.

Commission Chairman Victor Agyeman addressed the gender imbalance during this week’s Ghana Employers’ Association leadership conference in Accra. He cited entrenched cultural attitudes and limited training access as primary obstacles preventing women from advancing to senior positions.

The statistics underscore broader challenges facing female professionals who often encounter discrimination even after reaching leadership roles. Many navigate workplace dynamics by leveraging experience and relationship-building skills to gain institutional respect.

Parliament’s 2024 Affirmative Action Act targets significant improvements in female representation across government positions. The legislation mandates minimum 30 percent female participation in governance roles by 2026, expanding to 50 percent by 2030.

Agyeman said the law represents government’s most serious attempt to address systemic gender inequality within public administration. The targets apply to both senior management positions and broader decision-making bodies across ministries and agencies.

Government officials project creating over one million new jobs within four years, with substantial focus on opportunities for women entrepreneurs and recent graduates. The strategy includes absorbing 300,000 job market entrants annually while prioritizing female participation.

The National Apprenticeship Programme offers free technical education specifically designed to boost women’s skills in traditionally male-dominated sectors. Officials believe vocational training could help close gender gaps in both public and private employment.

Current data shows that only 10 percent of Ghana’s 150,000 annual university graduates secure formal sector employment, creating persistent unemployment challenges. The Commission estimates this produces significant yearly accumulation of jobless professionals.

Despite employment challenges, government maintains its goal of reducing unemployment by 120,000 people annually to bring national rates below five percent by 2034. Officials argue that targeted programs for women could accelerate progress toward this ambitious target.

The gender leadership gap reflects broader African trends where women remain underrepresented in senior positions despite comprising significant portions of the workforce and demonstrating strong educational achievement.