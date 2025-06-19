Ghana’s Proposed Shea Nut Export Ban Threatens Rural Women’s Livelihoods

Industry stakeholders are sounding alarms over Ghana’s potential ban on raw shea nut exports, warning it could devastate the incomes of millions of rural women who form the backbone of the sector.

The controversial proposal, aimed at boosting domestic processing, risks creating monopolistic market conditions while stripping collectors of their primary income source during critical lean seasons.

Known as “women’s gold,” shea provides up to 32% of household cash flow for rural families in the agricultural off-season. Ghana’s $237 million shea export market currently benefits about 4 million West African women, with female collectors responsible for 90% of nut gathering. Analysts project these women could lose $100 million annually if the ban takes effect, as market power shifts to just two or three domestic processors employing fewer than 50 people combined.

The policy could trigger a 50% price collapse for raw nuts, according to industry sources, potentially discouraging women from harvesting and destabilizing the entire supply chain. Critics argue the measure fails to address fundamental challenges like collectors’ lack of storage technology, financing options, or value-addition training that would genuinely empower women in the sector.

“Any policy change must prioritize the women who sustain this industry,” urged a sector representative, calling for comprehensive solutions over export restrictions. The debate highlights the delicate balance between industrialization goals and protecting vulnerable stakeholders in Ghana’s agricultural value chains.