Ghana’s Producer Inflation Plummets to 10.2% as Mining, Manufacturing Cool

Ghana’s producer price inflation fell significantly to 10.2% in May 2025, marking an 8.3 percentage point decline from April’s 18.5% rate, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

This represents the lowest producer price inflation since November 2023 and suggests easing cost pressures across key sectors of the economy.

The mining and manufacturing sectors drove most of the decline, together accounting for nearly 79% of the overall disinflation. Mining sector inflation dropped to 13.7% from 24.3%, while manufacturing inflation fell to 10.1% from 19.6%. Within manufacturing, petroleum refining prices declined by 11.2%, though some subsectors like motor vehicle production continued experiencing high inflation at 35.8%.

Other sectors showed mixed trends, with electricity and gas prices rising to 4.6% inflation after April’s deflationary reading, while transport costs saw the steepest decline at 13.5%. The data indicates potential relief for businesses facing input costs and possible downstream effects on consumer prices in coming months.

This significant moderation in producer prices comes as Ghana’s economy shows signs of stabilization after recent challenges. Analysts suggest the trend could create more favorable conditions for business investment if sustained, though they caution that global commodity price fluctuations and domestic policy decisions will influence whether the disinflationary trend continues.