Ghana’s Producer Inflation Cools, Easing Cost Pressures on Businesses

Businesses across Ghana finally caught a break in July as the pace of rising factory gate prices slowed noticeably.

New data from the Ghana Statistical Service shows the Producer Price Index fell to 18.3 percent, down from 21.7 percent the previous month. This offers a welcome sign that cost pressures may be starting to ease.

The cooling was driven largely by the mining sector, where inflation slowed dramatically to 17.2 percent from 25.8 percent in June. Manufacturing, which holds the most weight in the index, also saw costs rise more slowly, dipping to 20.1 percent. Even utilities, though stubbornly flat at 10.4 percent, did not worsen the situation for energy-intensive firms.

Perhaps more encouraging was the month-on-month change. Producer prices actually contracted by 0.9 percent, reversing the increase seen in June. This is only the second time this year that input costs have declined on a monthly basis.

For manufacturers and exporters, this trend could be crucial. Lower production costs help protect profit margins and allow more flexibility in pricing, strengthening competitiveness both at home and abroad. It might also ease the upward pressure on consumer prices, offering a broader stabilizing effect for the economy.

Still, experts warn it is too soon to celebrate. Exchange rate swings, shifts in global commodity markets, and persistently high utility tariffs could quickly undo these gains. While the numbers provide breathing room, businesses know that structural challenges in energy and currency stability haven’t gone away.