Ghana’s Private Sector Strengthens Amid Falling Prices, Weather Disruptions

Ghana’s private sector showed modest improvement in August as companies secured new business through price reductions, though unusually poor weather conditions dampened production output.

The S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.8 in August from 50.2 in July, marking the seventh consecutive month above the critical 50.0 threshold that indicates expansion. The reading pointed to continued strengthening in private sector health, driven by sustained demand growth despite production challenges.

New orders increased for the seventh successive month, feeding through to rises in employment and purchasing activity, according to the monthly survey of around 400 private sector companies. Firms attributed the growth primarily to competitive pricing strategies that made their goods and services more attractive to customers.

Price Reductions Drive Business Growth

Ghanaian companies continued passing cost savings to customers, with selling prices decreasing for the fourth consecutive month. The price cuts helped firms secure new business orders, extending a growth sequence that began in February 2025.

Purchase prices for companies fell for the third month running at a rapid pace, though the rate of decline slowed from July’s survey record. The combination of lower input costs and competitive pricing strategies enabled firms to expand their customer base while maintaining margins.

Employment rose for the seventh month in a row at a solid pace as companies expanded capacity to handle increased demand. Firms successfully managed their workloads, reducing outstanding business backlogs despite the challenging operating environment.

Weather Challenges Offset Demand Strength

Despite solid new order growth and sustained job creation, business activity fell for the second consecutive month. The modest output decline was the most marked since January, with companies widely citing unusually poor weather conditions as a key factor limiting production.

Around 82% of respondents expressed a positive outlook, with business confidence reaching among the highest levels in eight-and-a-half years. Companies linked their optimism to exchange rate stability and the benefits of price reductions on demand.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that price trends continued supporting business growth. Poor weather conditions contributed to output setbacks, but companies remained strongly optimistic regarding prospects, he said.

Purchasing Activity Accelerates

The combination of rising new orders, lower prices, and future confidence drove purchasing activity higher for the seventh consecutive month. The pace of input buying quickened to the fastest rate since November 2024, while companies accumulated input inventories at a solid rate.

Supplier performance improved solidly again in August, with vendors generally able to deliver materials in a timely manner despite the challenging weather conditions affecting the broader economy.

The resilient underlying demand signals suggest Ghana’s private sector maintains solid foundations for growth once temporary weather disruptions pass, supported by competitive pricing and strong business confidence levels.