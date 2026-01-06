Ghana’s Private Sector Growth Strengthens in December 2025

Ghana’s private sector recorded strengthened growth in December 2025, with business activity returning to expansion after stagnating the previous month, according to the latest S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on January 6.

The PMI rose to 51.1 in December from 50.1 in November, marking the third consecutive month of improvement and the most pronounced strengthening since June 2024. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.

Business activity grew solidly during December after remaining flat in November. Companies attributed the higher output to improving customer demand and reduced prices, which also contributed to sustained growth in new orders for the eleventh consecutive month. The pace of new business growth was the fastest since August 2025.

The positive momentum led companies to expand their workforce for the eleventh straight month, though job creation slowed to its weakest pace since April 2024. Firms also increased purchasing activity and accumulated inventories, with stocks of purchases rising for the fifteenth successive month at the fastest rate since November 2024.

Private sector firms benefited from continued disinflation, with both input costs and output prices declining in December. Purchase prices decreased for the second consecutive month, reflecting the ongoing effects of currency appreciation earlier in the year. Staff costs, however, increased solidly at an unchanged pace from November.

Companies lowered their output charges for the eighth month running in December, though the decline remained slight and matched the previous month’s reduction. The deflationary environment has supported customer demand and business expansion.

Supply chain conditions remained favorable, with vendor lead times shortening further and companies managing to keep pace with workloads despite rising orders. Backlogs of work decreased modestly during the month.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ghanaian businesses expressed strong optimism about future output growth, expecting expansion driven by higher new orders provided exchange rates and prices remain stable. While confidence dipped marginally in December to an eight-month low, sentiment remained elevated above the historical series average.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that currency appreciation throughout 2025 helped subdue inflation and support growth. S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 5.0 percent in 2026.

Data for the December PMI were collected between December 4 and 19, 2025, from approximately 400 private sector companies across various industries and company sizes.