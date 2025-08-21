Ghana’s Private Banks Prove More Resilient Than State Lenders After Debt Shock

Private banks in Ghana have shown stronger financial resilience following the country’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, using internal earnings to recover from significant losses.

In contrast, several state-owned banks have needed direct government support to remain solvent.

The debt exchange, launched in late 2022, severely impacted banks due to their heavy exposure to government bonds. In response, the Bank of Ghana introduced temporary regulatory relief, including lowering capital requirements and allowing phased recognition of losses.

According to analysis by Fitch Ratings, private banks were better positioned to withstand the shock. Strong profitability from high-yield treasury investments, limited credit growth, and a appreciating cedi helped these institutions rebuild their capital organically.

State-owned banks, however, proved more vulnerable. Despite previous government injections, F warns that some may require additional support before the end of 2025. At least six banks are unlikely to meet capital requirements through earnings alone.

The overall banking sector has seen improvement, with key solvency ratios rising since 2022. But the divergence between private and public lenders underscores a split in the system: between those that can stand on their own and those still leaning on state support.

For investors, this signals growing confidence in Ghana’s private banking segment, while highlighting lingering fiscal risks tied to undercapitalized public banks.