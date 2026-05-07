Ghana’s Poultry Master Plan Faces a Harder Test Than Ambition

Ghana’s proposed National Poultry Master Plan carries ambitious language about agro-industrial transformation, import substitution and job creation. But before any of that can happen, the government must confront a more immediate problem: a sector caught in contradictions that no policy document alone can resolve.

That contradiction was present at the national poultry master plan stakeholders’ dialogue in Accra, where officials, farmers, financiers and development partners gathered to discuss the long-term strategy. Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Technical Advisor Kwesi Etu-Bonde described the plan as a decisive shift away from fragmented interventions. “Ghana continues to face a structural imbalance: high domestic demand but limited local supply capacity,” he said.

That framing is accurate as far as it goes. Ghana is the largest poultry meat market in West Africa, yet roughly 80 percent of domestic demand is currently met through imports, with local chicken meat production reaching only 60,000 tonnes in 2023 against consumption of 330,000 tonnes.

But the import dependence story has a contradictory subplot. Even as Ghana spends heavily on frozen chicken imports, the Bono Poultry Farmers Association recently warned the sector faces its worst egg glut in years, with thousands of crates unsold as cheaper products from Côte d’Ivoire flood local markets. Shortages in one part of the value chain coexist with oversupply and price collapse in another, a sign that market systems, not production alone, are broken.

The master plan’s response to this is a full value chain approach spanning feed production, hatcheries, processing, cold chain infrastructure and market access. The Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, which is anchoring the process, reported that between December 2023 and December 2025 it produced 4.6 million poultry birds, generated $25.2 million in revenue and created 8,000 youth jobs, with the master plan’s drafting scheduled for completion in 2026. Those numbers show what a coordinated ecosystem can produce, but they also show the distance between pilot results and national transformation.

The Nkoko Nkitikiti programme, introduced to support local poultry and reduce imports, has already run into implementation credibility problems. Some farmers have protested exclusion from the scheme, raising concerns about transparency and beneficiary selection that echo longstanding complaints about how agricultural support programmes are distributed in Ghana. If the master plan cannot address those trust deficits from the outset, it risks the same fate as the interventions it aims to replace.

The import economics remain the hardest test. Agri-Impact Chief Executive Daniel Acquaye pointed out at the dialogue that every broiler imported into Ghana has been subsidised by the exporting country, and argued that removing those subsidies would make local producers competitive. That analysis is correct, but it also depends on policy levers, including tariffs and trade negotiations, that government has historically been reluctant to deploy consistently because of the effect on consumer prices.

Access to finance and cold chain infrastructure round out the structural gaps. Lenders still treat poultry as high-risk, while inadequate storage and logistics mean that increased production can deepen market gluts rather than solve them. The current egg crisis is partly a storage and distribution failure, not only a demand problem.

The master plan’s logic is sound. Poultry’s fast production cycles, employment potential and foreign exchange savings make it a credible industrial priority. What will determine whether it succeeds is the quality of execution and whether government can sustain coordination and funding beyond the next political cycle.