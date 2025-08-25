Ghana’s Poultry Industry Calls for Trade Controls as Imports Surge

Ghana’s domestic poultry sector is demanding urgent government intervention as cheap foreign imports continue decimating local production, with new data showing a dramatic shift in the country’s food security landscape over three decades.

The West African nation once boasted poultry self-sufficiency in the 1980s, when local farms employed over 120,000 people across a thriving ecosystem of producers, feed suppliers, and processors. Today, that workforce has collapsed to fewer than 15,000 jobs as Ghana imports roughly 340,000 tonnes of its annual 400,000 tonne poultry consumption.

European Union exports to Ghana jumped 31.3% in early 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 59,474 tonnes between January and April. This surge continues a pattern that began in 2014 when EU producers, blocked from Russian and South African markets due to trade restrictions, redirected surplus poultry parts to West Africa.

The price differential tells the story of an unwinnable competition. EU frozen chicken enters Ghana at approximately $850 per tonne while local producers face costs exceeding $1,600 per tonne for live birds. Brazilian exporters, backed by vast agribusiness operations and cheap feed costs, often undercut even these European prices.

Trade liberalization in the 1990s dismantled tariff protections that had previously safeguarded Ghanaian farmers. What followed was an influx of frozen wings, thighs, and backs that European and American consumers typically reject, sold at prices below Ghana’s production costs.

The United States has emerged as another significant supplier, benefiting from government subsidies and large-scale farming operations. American poultry companies export surplus parts to Ghana while retaining premium cuts for domestic markets, further squeezing local producers.

Industry analysts point to a broader pattern where developed nations maintain agricultural subsidies and tariff protections at home while exporting surplus production to liberalized African markets. The EU, which heavily subsidizes its own farmers, exemplifies this approach by flooding Ghana with poultry parts priced below cost of production.

Recent feasibility studies suggest Ghanaian poultry operations remain potentially profitable, with return-on-investment rates above 20% per production cycle when accounting for typical mortality rates. However, these projections require market conditions that allow fair competition with imports.

The employment impact extends beyond direct farming. Feed millers have lost domestic customers, while maize and soya farmers face reduced demand from a shrinking livestock sector. Transport, processing, and retail businesses linked to poultry have similarly contracted.

China represents an emerging factor in Ghana’s poultry trade landscape. While currently a minor supplier, Chinese agribusiness firms have expressed investment interest in Ghanaian farms and processing facilities. This development presents both opportunities for capital injection and risks of further foreign dominance in the sector.

Agricultural economists argue that managed trade policies could provide breathing space for domestic recovery without eliminating imports entirely. Such frameworks would involve negotiated quotas with major suppliers and minimum price controls to prevent below-cost dumping.

The broader stakes involve food security and economic sovereignty. Ghana’s dependence on imported protein leaves it vulnerable to global supply disruptions while transferring potential economic benefits abroad. Reviving domestic production could create employment opportunities for young entrepreneurs entering agriculture.

Feed costs remain the single largest challenge for local producers. Maize and soya prices in Ghana often exceed international levels, putting domestic poultry operations at an inherent disadvantage before considering other production factors.

Government officials have yet to announce concrete measures addressing the sector’s decline, though industry groups continue advocating for trade policy reforms that would provide local producers opportunity to rebuild market share.