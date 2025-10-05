Ghana’s Petroleum Hub Project Could Generate 780,000 Jobs, Says CEO

Dr. Tony Aubynn, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), has projected that Ghana’s ambitious Petroleum Hub Project will create over 780,000 jobs once its first phase reaches completion, describing the initiative as potentially the country’s largest single employer.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues with Keminni Amanor on Sunday, October 5, Dr. Aubynn drew comparisons with Malaysia’s similar project, where the first phase alone created over 80,000 jobs, noting that Ghana’s hub is expected to directly employ between 500,000 and 800,000 people when fully operational.

The massive employment projection comes as the corporation tackles a critical roadblock that’s threatening to delay the project’s momentum. Land compensation issues have emerged as the immediate challenge, with Dr. Aubynn revealing that despite former President Akufo-Addo’s public directive, the promised funds never materialized.

“We’re currently working on securing the land for the Petroleum Hub project,” Dr. Aubynn explained during the interview. Although former President Akufo-Addo announced in August 2024 that GH¢200 million would be released to compensate landowners in the Jomoro district, the funds were not captured in the 2024 national budget, leaving affected communities without payment.

The compensation saga represents more than just a bureaucratic hiccup. The PHDC is now seeking GH¢300 million for land compensation and has warned that continued delays could significantly impact the project’s timeline. Chiefs and residents of Jomoro, who generously offered their lands for what President John Dramani Mahama has called a transformative national project, remain in limbo.

But Dr. Aubynn’s focus extends beyond immediate challenges to the project’s transformative potential. By 2030, the hub is expected to generate $1.56 billion in export tax revenue, contribute to an estimated 70% GDP growth, and drive large-scale industrialization across Ghana’s energy sector.

The PHDC has committed to ensuring Ghanaians benefit directly from the development. Training programs for craftsmen and graduates are being designed to create a skilled workforce ready to fill positions across the hub’s operations. Local businesses will also receive priority consideration for supplying goods and services to the facility, according to the corporation.

“If it comes fully on stream, the Petroleum Hub will employ more people than any single entity in Ghana,” Dr. Aubynn stated, positioning the project as a game changer for the country’s employment landscape and energy economy.

The hub’s location in Jomoro wasn’t accidental. The Western Region site positions Ghana strategically within West Africa’s petroleum trading routes, potentially transforming the country into a regional energy hub. The project envisions facilities for refining, storage, and distribution that could serve markets across the subregion.

President Mahama has tasked Dr. Aubynn and his team with accelerating the project’s development, signaling that the current administration views the petroleum hub as central to Ghana’s economic transformation agenda. Whether that acceleration happens depends partly on resolving the compensation dispute that’s currently holding things up.

For now, the 780,000 jobs projection remains a promise rather than reality. But if Dr. Aubynn and the PHDC can navigate the land acquisition challenges and attract the necessary investment, Ghana’s petroleum hub could indeed become the employment engine the country desperately needs.