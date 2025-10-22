Ghana’s Pension Funds Could Unlock Over US$1 Billion for Private Investments — New AVCA Report

More than half of Ghanaian pension providers now report exposure to private capital, signalling a shift from cautious interest to active participation.

65% of respondents plan to increase allocations to private equity in Ghana within five years, supported by recent policy reforms.

AVCA – the African Private Capital Association, supported by The Chamber of Corporate Trustees of Ghana and British International Investment through the Ghana Investment Support Programme (GHISP), has released the Pension Funds and Private Capital in Ghana report.

The study provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of how Ghanaian

pension funds can drive long-term investment into productive sectors in one of Africa’s

fastest-growing pension markets.

The report underscores the disconnect between the rapid growth of Ghana’s pension industry and its limited allocation to private capital. With total pension assets under management reaching GHS 86.4 billion (US$6.2 billion) by end-2024, the industry has grown into a key pillar for long-term domestic savings.

Despite progress made, Ghana falls behind more advanced regional peers in deploying pension assets to alternatives, utilising just 4.4% of its 25% limit, compared to Nigeria’s 34% usage of a 5% cap and South Africa’s c.8% allocation under its 15% regulatory ceiling.

This mirrors a wider continental pattern of underutilisation, with many markets yet to seize progressive regulations and maturing investment ecosystems. This gap illustrates how Ghana’s pension system, despite its size and sophistication, remains underexposed to productive investments that could strengthen private sector growth and reduce reliance on short-term securities.

Adopting capital allocation strategies aligned with impact and national development priorities, the report notes that Ghanaian pension funds prioritise investments in healthcare (55%), agribusiness (45%), and technology (40%).

By asset class, 38% favour real assets such as property and infrastructure, 24% prefer private equity, and 19% are exploring venture capital, signalling a shift from passive accumulation to active deployment. Many favour DFI-backed vehicles (28%) for their de-risking role and co-investment models (22%) that enable shared due diligence and provide investment protection.

While regulatory reforms and new investment directives signal progress, four categories of barriers continue to limit deeper participation: regulatory constraints, including complex fund licensing processes; market challenges such as limited investable pipelines; structural gaps in data transparency and institutional capacity; and GP-related issues, with 89% of pension funds interacting with fewer than three fund managers in the past year.

65% of respondents intend to increase exposure to private equity within five years. This momentum is supported by the government’s May 2025 directive encouraging pension funds and insurers to allocate at least 5% of assets to private equity and venture capital by 2026, signalling a crucial step toward mobilising long-term domestic capital for development.

The report outlines four strategic priorities to deepen pension participation in private markets:

● Enhancing data transparency and engagement between funds and managers

● Building institutional capacity through targeted training and pooled investment structures

● Deploying blended finance and co-investment tools to mitigate risk

● Advancing regulatory reforms to recognise Limited Partnerships and streamline fund

licensing.

Commenting on the findings, Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, Chief Executive Officer of AVCA, said, “Ghana’s pension funds are at an inflexion point.

The data highlights both the scale of investable domestic capital and the practical barriers that continue to hold it back. Unlocking this potential will require a combination of regulatory clarity, institutional capacity-building, and deeper collaboration between fund managers and local investors.

This mirrors a broader shift across Africa, where governments are enacting policies to channel domestic savings into productive investments at home and across borders. With these foundations in place, Ghana’s pension system can become a catalyst for long-term, sustainable growth.”

The report projects a steady increase in allocations over the next five years, positioning Ghana as a potential leader in pension-led private capital mobilisation across West Africa. The research forms part of AVCA’s broader Knowledge Exchange Initiative (KEI), a twelve-month capacity-building programme launched with BII support through GHISP, to strengthen local institutional participation in private markets.

