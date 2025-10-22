Ghana’s Parliament Ranks Second in Africa for Transparency

Ghana’s Parliament has emerged as Africa’s second most transparent legislative body, according to the 2025 Africa Open Parliament Index released by the Africa Parliamentary Monitoring Organisations Network. The achievement reflects significant progress in institutional openness while highlighting persistent challenges in citizen engagement and accountability mechanisms that civil society organizations say require urgent attention.

The index assessed 33 national parliaments across Africa, with Ghana scoring 77.60% to claim second position behind South Africa’s 79.69% and ahead of Kenya’s 73.96%. The ranking marks a substantial improvement from 2022, when Ghana placed first among only 13 assessed parliaments with a score of 63.03%. The expansion to include 33 countries provides a more comprehensive continental benchmark.

BudgIT Ghana, a civic technology organization focused on public finance transparency, welcomed the ranking while calling for reforms that move beyond surface level compliance. The organization’s response reflects broader civil society sentiment that Ghana’s legislative openness, while commendable, must translate into genuine citizen empowerment rather than merely accessible information.

Jennifer A. Moffatt, Country Lead at BudgIT Ghana, emphasized that the ranking carries both recognition and responsibility for Ghana’s democratic institutions. She noted that true openness extends beyond making information available to actively empowering citizens to shape governance and demand accountability from their elected representatives.

The index measures parliamentary performance across three critical dimensions: transparency, civic participation, and public accountability. Ghana’s sub-scores in the 2024 assessment showed Transparency at 54, Civic Participation at 55, and Accountability at 40, revealing that while information access has improved substantially, mechanisms for citizen engagement and institutional oversight lag considerably behind.

The transparency improvements stem largely from enhanced digital infrastructure and expanded public access to legislative documents. Ghana’s Parliament has invested in online platforms that publish committee reports, legislative papers, and proceedings with greater frequency and accessibility than in previous years. These technological advances have made it easier for journalists, researchers, and engaged citizens to monitor parliamentary activities.

However, the lower scores in civic participation and accountability suggest that Ghana faces challenges common across many African democracies. Information availability doesn’t automatically translate into meaningful citizen involvement in legislative processes. Rural and marginalized communities particularly struggle to navigate complex parliamentary systems, even when information is technically accessible.

At the continental level, South Africa’s bicameral parliament topped the ranking, while Comoros placed 31st with 29.69%, South Sudan 32nd with 28.65%, and Guinea-Bissau last at 33rd with 28.13%. The wide variation in scores demonstrates the diversity of democratic development across Africa, with some nations making rapid strides while others face persistent institutional weaknesses.

APMON Secretary General Sammy Obeng described the index as more than just a ranking, calling it a roadmap that challenges parliaments to open up their work, engage citizens meaningfully, and demonstrate accountability. His comments reflect the organization’s intention for the index to serve as both measurement tool and catalyst for reform across the continent.

For Ghana, maintaining leadership in West African parliamentary openness represents both achievement and expectation. The country’s democratic reputation, built over three decades of uninterrupted constitutional governance since 1992, creates pressure to continuously improve rather than rest on past accomplishments. Regional peers look to Ghana as a model, making any regression particularly consequential.

BudgIT Ghana’s analysis points to specific gaps between Ghana’s formal transparency frameworks and functional citizen engagement. While public hearings occur, their frequency remains limited compared to the volume of legislation passing through Parliament. Feedback mechanisms exist on paper but often lack the institutional follow through necessary to demonstrate that citizen input genuinely influences legislative outcomes.

The organization argues that transparency becomes meaningful only when it triggers reform and accountability. Making documents available represents a necessary first step, but the ultimate test lies in whether that information empowers citizens to influence policy decisions and hold representatives accountable for their actions. This distinction separates performative openness from substantive democratic practice.

Ghana’s strong performance relative to regional peers shouldn’t obscure areas requiring sustained reform, according to civil society advocates. The Citizens’ Bureau, Parliament’s designated interface with the public, needs strengthening to become a more robust channel for constituent concerns. Currently, many Ghanaians remain unaware of how to effectively engage with their MPs beyond election periods.

The digital divide presents another challenge that raw transparency scores don’t fully capture. While Parliament has made information available online, significant portions of Ghana’s population lack reliable internet access or digital literacy to utilize these resources. This creates a situation where urban elites can monitor Parliament closely while rural constituents remain largely disconnected from legislative processes affecting their communities.

BudgIT Ghana recommends that the next phase of parliamentary reform focus on embedding openness within legislative practice rather than treating it as compliance exercise. This includes institutionalizing citizen participation in legislative drafting, simplifying data for wider accessibility, and building capacity among both citizens and parliamentary staff to foster informed engagement.

The organization also emphasizes the importance of anchoring transparency gains in institutional safeguards and parliamentary norms that can withstand political changes. Without such embedding, progress achieved under one administration or parliamentary leadership could easily reverse when political dynamics shift. Standing orders and budget frameworks should explicitly require transparency protocols rather than leaving them to discretionary practice.

Ghana’s performance in the index reflects decades of civic advocacy and institutional development. Civil society organizations, media houses, and engaged citizens have consistently pushed for greater parliamentary accountability, creating the public pressure that often drives institutional reforms. The improved ranking validates those efforts while highlighting how much work remains.

The index serves multiple audiences with different stakes in parliamentary performance. For international observers and development partners, it provides empirical data for assessing Ghana’s democratic health and identifying areas where support could prove most impactful. For Ghanaian citizens and civil society, it offers concrete benchmarks for holding Parliament accountable and demanding continued progress.

Some parliamentary observers caution against over reliance on rankings that may not capture nuanced realities of legislative work. They note that indices can incentivize focus on measurable activities like publishing documents while neglecting harder to quantify aspects like quality of deliberation or genuine responsiveness to constituent needs. The risk is that parliaments optimize for index performance rather than substantive democratic deepening.

However, most civil society actors view the Open Parliament Index as valuable despite limitations. The act of measurement itself creates accountability pressure, while the comparative dimension allows citizens to ask why their parliament performs below regional peers. These dynamics can mobilize reform constituencies that might otherwise lack concrete evidence for their critiques.

Ghana’s Parliament has generally responded positively to transparency initiatives, though implementation sometimes lags behind commitments. Parliamentary leadership often expresses support for openness principles while institutional culture and resource constraints slow actual change. This gap between rhetoric and reality represents a common pattern across many democratic institutions.

The timing of the index release, coming months after Ghana’s December 2024 general elections, provides an opportunity for newly elected MPs and parliamentary leadership to prioritize transparency reforms. Fresh mandates and new administrations sometimes create windows for institutional change that become harder to achieve once political patterns solidify.

BudgIT Ghana has committed to working with Parliament, civil society partners, and citizens to translate the index’s benchmarks into tangible democratic outcomes. This collaborative approach recognizes that sustainable reform requires buy in from multiple stakeholders rather than external pressure alone. Civil society can identify problems and propose solutions, but Parliament must ultimately implement changes.

The organization’s emphasis on moving from “open parliament by design to open parliament by practice” captures the fundamental challenge facing Ghana’s legislature. Formal structures and policies exist, but transforming them into lived reality requires continuous effort, political will, and cultural shifts within both Parliament and the broader society it serves.

As Ghana continues developing its democratic institutions, the Open Parliament Index will likely serve as recurring benchmark for measuring progress. The biennial assessment cycle allows for tracking trends over time while giving parliaments reasonable periods to implement reforms before the next evaluation. This balance between accountability and realistic timelines for change makes the index particularly valuable.

Ultimately, Ghana’s second place ranking in Africa represents both accomplishment and aspiration. The country has built impressive transparency infrastructure that places it among continental leaders. Yet the lower scores in participation and accountability remind stakeholders that openness alone doesn’t complete democracy. The next phase must focus on ensuring that transparent institutions become genuinely participatory, fully responsive, and consistently accountable to the citizens they serve.