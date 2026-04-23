Ghana’s OSP corruption trials face legal cloud as Supreme Court deliberates

A three-year corruption trial in Tamale is approaching its final stages, but the proceedings are now unfolding under a legal shadow that did not exist when they began, as a constitutional challenge to the prosecutorial authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) ripples through Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture.

The case before the High Court in Tamale involves former senior officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited. The accused include the former Chief Executive of the Authority, his two deputies in charge of Operations and Finance and Administration respectively, alongside the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium. They face eleven counts of corruption and corruption-related offences connected to a consultancy contract. The prosecution has been active since early 2023 and is now moving steadily toward judgment.

But the ground beneath it has shifted.

On April 15, 2026, a High Court in Accra ruled that the OSP does not have independent authority to prosecute criminal cases and directed that all such cases be referred to the Attorney-General’s Department. The ruling arose from a case in which an accused person challenged whether OSP officers had the requisite constitutional authorisation to initiate proceedings.

That decision has already triggered immediate consequences. The accused persons in the Republic v. Mustapha Hamid and Others case applied to have the matter struck out, relying directly on the April 15 ruling. The High Court declined to discharge the accused but adjourned proceedings to May 26, 2026, as wider legal questions over the OSP’s constitutional mandate remain unresolved.

The divergence between courts is itself a signal of how unsettled the legal position has become. One court effectively nullified ongoing OSP prosecutions; another declined to follow that logic entirely, choosing instead to wait for authoritative guidance.

That guidance must now come from the apex court. The case before the Supreme Court, Adamtey v Attorney General, seeks to determine whether the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017, is consistent with Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests prosecutorial authority exclusively in the Attorney General. The Centre for Democratic Development’s Executive Director, Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, has raised procedural concerns about the case, warning that the current approach effectively prevents the OSP from defending the legality of its own statutory establishment.

The political dimension has sharpened the stakes. The Minority in Parliament has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating a coordinated, multi-pronged effort to weaken and ultimately dismantle the OSP, and has called on the Supreme Court to expedite its determination of the constitutional question.

The OSP maintains its prosecutorial mandate remains valid under its enabling statute, which has not been invalidated by any binding decision of the apex court. That position keeps its ongoing prosecutions technically alive, but each court appearance now carries an additional question that no witness testimony or closing argument can answer: whether the legal framework authorising the prosecution will remain intact by the time judgment is delivered.

For the Tamale trial, which has spanned more than three years and involves officials of a northern development institution, the uncertainty is no longer an abstraction. It is a procedural reality present at every stage of proceedings as they approach their conclusion.