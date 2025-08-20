Ghana’s Opposition Slams Central Bank Over US$4.5 Billion Liquidity Withdrawal

Ghana’s economic recovery is being threatened by a drastic measure from the nation’s central bank, according to the parliamentary Minority.

The Bank of Ghana is pulling billions of dollars out of circulation in a process known as sterilisation, a move critics say is choking off vital capital from businesses.

The Minority, led by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, argues that withdrawing over GH₵60 billion—an amount nearly half the size of the entire stock market—is a dangerous overreach. The policy is designed to curb inflation by reducing the money supply, but opponents believe it is a blunt instrument causing more harm than good.

“We cannot just continue packing liquidity at the Bank of Ghana while businesses starve of capital,” Oppong Nkrumah stated. He warns that while inflation may temporarily ease, the long-term cost will be steep. Once this massive sum is eventually released back into the economy, he predicts inflationary pressures will surge right back.

The real-world impact is a credit drought. With lending rates already hovering above 30 percent, small and medium-sized enterprises are finding it nearly impossible to access affordable loans. This strangles expansion, stifles job creation, and ultimately hampers the very growth needed for a sustained recovery.

Instead of locking funds away, the Minority proposes channeling this capital into productive uses. They suggest injecting money into the Venture Capital Trust Fund or the Ghana Stock Exchange to provide equity financing for startups and SMEs. This, they argue, would support entrepreneurs without the burden of crushing debt.

The central bank maintains that its actions are necessary to ensure price stability. Yet critics fear an over-reliance on this orthodox approach risks trading a short-term fix for long-term stagnation. The debate now centers on whether fighting inflation must come at the expense of crippling the real economy.