Ghana’s Opaque State-Business Ties Threaten National Champion Drive

Ghana’s ambition to build large-scale, globally competitive indigenous enterprises is being held back by inconsistent government policy, unpredictable regulation, and a public-private relationship that too often serves political convenience rather than genuine economic partnership, a senior business leader has warned.

Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, said deliberate state support anchored in fairness and transparency is the missing ingredient in Ghana’s effort to produce African business champions capable of competing on the regional and continental stage.

Dadey drew a firm line between transactional arrangements dressed in partnership language and what he described as genuine collaboration built on shared value. He cautioned that too many public-private partnerships (PPPs) across the continent have failed to generate broad-based benefit because they are driven more by extraction than service delivery, warning that some arrangements are merely private profit concealed within public language.

He argued that a meaningful PPP must produce measurable improvements in service delivery, sustainable revenue for the state, and confidence among the public, and that anything short of these outcomes risks corroding both institutional trust and long-term development.

The KGL Group Chairman identified specific barriers that continue to exhaust domestic entrepreneurs: policy inconsistency, regulatory unpredictability, delayed government payments to contractors, and selective enforcement of rules. He said no serious economy can build national corporate champions while simultaneously depleting the energy of its own entrepreneurs.

Dadey urged political leaders to ground support for indigenous firms in fairness, predictability, and respect for value creation rather than politically motivated patronage, arguing that the central question for any business working with government should shift from how much can be taken to how much value can be created together. He described that distinction as the defining difference between a contractor and a corporate citizen.

He also made the economic case for a thriving indigenous private sector, arguing that when serious Ghanaian businesses succeed, the benefits flow well beyond owners and shareholders to workers, supplier networks, families, communities, and the state through expanded tax revenue.

Without consistent policy signals and deliberate state commitment to credible local firms, Dadey warned, Ghana’s ambition to produce regional business champions risks stalling at the starting line.