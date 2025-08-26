Ghana’s oldest international school celebrates 70 years of academic achievement

Ghana International School will mark seven decades of educational excellence next month with anniversary celebrations highlighting its journey from colonial-era institution to globally recognized academic powerhouse.

The milestone anniversary on September 1st comes as GIS maintains its position as the country’s premier international school, serving students from more than 30 nationalities under the theme “Honour the Past, Celebrate the Present, Embrace the Future.”

Chief Executive Officer Mary Ashun announced the commemorative events during a media briefing in Accra, emphasizing the school’s role in demonstrating African educational excellence on the world stage.

“Education is the key to change. At a time when the world is facing wars, poverty and inequality, GIS continues to demonstrate that an African institution can be world-class,” Ashun declared.

The institution traces its roots to 1955 when it opened as the Gold Coast International School. Two years later, Ghana’s independence prompted a name change that has endured for nearly seven decades.

GIS stands apart as Ghana’s only educational institution with dual international accreditation from both the Council of International Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. This recognition validates its Cambridge International Curriculum spanning early childhood through A-levels.

Recent student achievements underscore the school’s academic standards. A 2024 graduate earned 11 A-star grades in IGCSE examinations, performance Ashun described as “unheard of worldwide.”

The school’s alumni network spans prestigious universities including Oxford, Harvard, University of Ghana, KNUST and Ashesi University. Graduates have built careers across medicine, law, creative arts and technology sectors.

Ashun positioned the anniversary as a national celebration rather than solely institutional recognition. She urged all Ghanaians to take pride in GIS achievements regardless of personal connections to the school.

“Whether or not you attended GIS, it is still something to be proud of,” she emphasized during the press conference.

The September celebrations will draw together current students, parents, alumni and education leaders to reflect on GIS contributions to leadership development in Ghana and beyond.

Founded during the final years of British colonial rule, the school has witnessed Ghana’s transformation from Gold Coast colony to modern republic. Its evolution mirrors the country’s educational progress while maintaining international standards that attract families from across the globe.

The anniversary events represent more than institutional celebration. They highlight Ghana’s capacity to nurture world-class educational institutions that compete globally while serving local communities.

As GIS enters its eighth decade, the school continues expanding its influence in Ghanaian education while preparing students for universities and careers worldwide.