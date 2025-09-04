Ghana’s Okada reforms signals progress for urban mobility in Africa

By-Lined by Weyinmi Aghadiuno Head of Regulatory, Bolt Africa

On the streets of many African cities today, the sound of motorcycle taxis, commonly known as Okada in West Africa and Bodaboda in East Africa fills the air. More than just a quick fix for traffic congestion, these two-wheeled vehicles have become essential to daily life, particularly in areas where formal transportation systems fall short.

Far from being a convenient way to beat traffic, these two-wheeled vehicles have become lifelines for millions. They connect people to opportunities, bridge gaps in public transport, and generate income for those often locked out of the formal economy. For many young Africans, especially those facing unemployment or limited formal education, riding a motorcycle taxi is a chance at economic independence.

But this informal success story has not come without consequences. The sector’s rapid growth has outpaced regulation, resulting in widespread safety concerns, high accident rates, and an industry often viewed with suspicion by authorities and the public alike. The challenge now is not whether motorcycle taxis should exist, they already do, and in great numbers, but how we can make them safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

That is why Ghana’s recent push to regulate commercial motorcycle operations should be seen as a milestone moment.

The Ministry of Transport’s proposed revision of Legislative Instrument 2180 (LI 2180) is a significant step towards formalising the sector without stripping away its accessibility. Under the new policy, riders would be required to join licensed unions, undergo safety training and health assessments, be at least 25 years old, and wear certified protective gear.

This is the kind of smart, inclusive regulation Africa needs, one that addresses safety and public order while recognising the economic realities that make motorcycle taxis indispensable. It’s not about banning a sector that already fills a critical gap in mobility; it’s about elevating it.

Kenya offers a compelling example of this approach. The proposed Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill, 2023, seeks to overhaul the Boda Boda sector with comprehensive reforms. If enacted, the bill would require all commercial motorcycle operators to register with newly established County Motorcycle Transport and Safety Boards. Riders must complete approved training courses covering safe riding techniques, customer service, emergency response, and motorcycle maintenance.

Additionally, motorcycles must be fitted with GPS tracking devices for real-time monitoring, and both riders and passengers are mandated to wear Kenya Bureau of Standards-approved helmets and reflective jackets. The bill also introduces strict penalties for violations, including fines and imprisonment for dangerous riding practices and carrying unauthorized passengers.

At Bolt Ghana, we welcome these developments. As a technology-driven mobility platform, we’ve seen firsthand how regulation, when thoughtfully applied, can unlock shared value.

The stakes are especially high in Ghana. As the country contends with rising youth unemployment and rapid urbanisation, formalising the motorcycle taxi sector offers a chance to turn an informal industry into a force for empowerment and national development. With proper regulation, we can build a transport system that is safer, more accountable, and more inclusive.

Bolt stands ready to support this vision. Through partnerships with regulatory bodies, unions, and local communities, we aim to help shape a future where mobility is accessible, dignified and secure. Regulation should not be feared, it should be embraced as a pathway to progress.

We commend the Ministry of Transport and all stakeholders involved for prioritising dialogue and taking a balanced, forward-thinking approach. If Ghana gets this right, it could set an example for how Africa can regulate, not erase, the everyday innovations that are already moving us forward